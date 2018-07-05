REAP 2018: RTU to release first merit list today at rtu.ac.in

REAP 2018: All the students who have applied for the REAP can check the results through the official website, rtu.ac.in REAP 2018: All the students who have applied for the REAP can check the results through the official website, rtu.ac.in

REAP 2018: Rajasthan Technical University (RTU) is likely to release the results for the first allotment on July 5. All the students who have applied for the REAP can check the results through the official website, rtu.ac.in. The last date for the calling objection for the first merit list is July 6. The University will release the final merit list on July 7, 2018. Candidates can also choose to move upwards to participate in the next allotment round, which will take place from July 7.

REAP 2018 1st allotment result 2018: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official website for RTU (rtu.ac.in)

Step 2: Click on the link for REAP 2018.

Step 3: Click on the notification for REAP 1st allotment results.

Step 4: Download the results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

Read | Top 25 engineering colleges in India

REAP 2018: Important dates

First round of counselling

Declaration of tentative merit list of first round of counselling process: July 5

Last date for calling objections in tentative merit list of Round 1 (online): July 6

Declaration of final merit list of first round: July 7

Seat allotment of first round: July 8

Manual counselling Ex. Servicemen: July 9

Manual Counselling PWD, KM: July 10

Last date of reporting of first round: July 14

Second round of counselling

Declaration of tentative merit list of the second round: July 7

Last date for calling objections in tentative merit list: July 9

Declaration of final merit list of the second round: July 11

REAP 2018 counselling: Documents required

The candidates need to verify these following documents, admit card, proof of nationality, voters id card, Aadhaar id, a copy of online application form, CBSE, ISC or board Class 12 mark sheet, Class 10 mark sheet, health certificate at the time of online document verification process.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd