Re NEET 2026 Answer Key Live Updates: How to raise objections, once answer key is out

NTA NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Provisional Answer Key Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will likely issue the provisional answer key for the NEET UG exam, 2026, this week. Candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check the answer key at the official site: neet.nta.nic.in. Students will be required to log in to the site using the login credentials, such as application number and password, to check the answer key. The NTA has also opened the objection window for students who want to challenge the answer.

Read | NEET UG 2026 Cut Off: Difficulty level, category-wise expected cut offs

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After the provisional answer key is released, students can challenge the answer by paying a certain amount of fee in case they think that the answer mentioned is wrong. The provisional answer key is released a few days after the exam is conducted.

To challenge the NEET answer key, visit neet.nta.nic.in and log in using your application number and password. Click on “Challenge Answer Key,” then select the questions you want to dispute and choose what you believe is the correct option. Upload supporting documents in PDF format to back your claim, save the challenge, and pay the required fee to complete the process.

NEET UG is the only entrance exam that is conducted across the country for students who wish to pursue medical studies.

Live Updates Jun 24, 2026 01:52 PM IST NEET UG 2026 Answer Key Live Updates: Expected cut-off According to Dr Saurabh Kumar, CEO and founder of Shiksha Nation, qualifying the examination and securing a government medical seat are two very different benchmarks. "We estimate that General and EWS candidates may require around 540–550 marks to remain competitive for government MBBS seats, while 580+ marks could provide a stronger chance under the All India Quota," Kumar said. For reserved categories, the estimated competitive scores are: OBC: 560+ marks SC: 500+ marks ST: 470+ marks Jun 24, 2026 01:34 PM IST NEET UG 2026 Answer Key Live Updates: Who reviews the challenges? After releasing the answer keys, the NTA will also provide an objection window. The candidates can challenge any answer they believe is incorrect. Challenges submitted by candidates will be reviewed by subject experts before the final answer key is prepared. The final answer key will form the basis for the declaration of NEET UG 2026 results. Jun 24, 2026 01:13 PM IST NEET UG 2026 Answer Key Live Updates: Response sheet too expected this week The response sheet will contain the answers marked by candidates in the examination, while the provisional answer key will provide the officially accepted answers for each question. Jun 24, 2026 01:05 PM IST NEET UG 2026 Answer Key Live Updates: Answer key expected this week The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the provisional answer key and individual response sheets for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination shortly on its official website - neet.nta.nic.in. Once released, candidates will be able to access their recorded responses and the provisional answer key by logging in with their application number and date of birth. Jun 24, 2026 12:55 PM IST NEET UG 2026 Answer Key Live Updates: Re-NEET conducted in a record 37 days The NTA has also acknowledged the contribution of academic experts from institutions across India who volunteered their time to help prepare multiple sets of question papers within a compressed timeline. It said nearly seven lakh personnel—including police teams, observers, invigilators and examination staff—were mobilised across the country to conduct the examination. The entire exercise was completed within a record 37 days. Jun 24, 2026 12:54 PM IST NEET UG 2026 Answer Key Live Updates: Safety and security NTA further highlighted the efforts taken to conduct NEET UG. In a post, NTA said that the entrance test was conducted with multiple layers of security and monitoring. Aadhaar-based biometric verification and face authentication, CCTV surveillance, signal jammers, and two-tier frisking supported by State Police forces were deployed across centres. Command and control centres for CCTV monitoring were established at multiple levels—within the National Testing Agency (NTA), the Ministry of Education, 34 Centrally Funded Institutions under the Department of Higher Education, State Governments, and District Collectorates. The conduct of the examination drew support from several ministries and agencies, including the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Ministry of External Affairs, Department of Posts, Indian Air Force, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Railways, National Informatics Centre (NIC), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Education, and banking partners such as SBI, Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank and UCO Bank, along with State Governments and numerous other stakeholders. Jun 24, 2026 12:52 PM IST NEET UG 2026 Answer Key Live Updates: NTA calls re-test a "collective national endeavour" In a social media post, NTA has thanked multiple governing bodies that have supported the NEET re-test. NTA said that this wasn't the effort of a single institution. It was a collective national endeavour—bringing together governments, agencies, institutions and frontline personnel across the country — so that every candidate could focus on one thing alone: the examination before them. Special arrangements were made for all candidates who required assistance, including more than 10,000 Persons with Disabilities (PwDs). Additional support was provided to around 81 candidates with medical conditions, including a student recovering from a road accident and another undergoing chemotherapy. Ensuring that these candidates could take the examination required extensive planning and coordination, much of which remained invisible to those appearing for the test. Jun 24, 2026 12:49 PM IST NEET UG 2026 Answer Key Live Updates: Over 22 lakh appeared On June 21, 2026, more than 20 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination across 5,440 centres in India and 14 centres overseas. The examination was conducted in 13 languages, including Hindi and English. As the nation reflects on that day, it is worth recognising the scale of coordination and commitment that made it possible.