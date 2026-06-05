Re-evaluation: CBSE delayed login after experts flagged gaps

Around midnight on June 1, after a fourth round of testing found no more significant vulnerabilities, final configuration changes were carried out and the portal was opened around 4 am on June 2.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was forced to delay opening its Post-Result Activities (PRA) portal after an IIT-led review found major cybersecurity vulnerabilities in the Board’s digital systems, senior officials associated with the exercise told The Indian Express.

The PRA portal, the CBSE’s official online platform to help students navigate post-examination procedures, was expected to go live on June 1, but it was not launched until the early hours of June 2. The delay set off fresh questions about the CBSE’s handling of this year’s Class 12 examination.

The portal is now active. However, it is learned that the re-evaluation exercise – the process that is supposed to kick in after a student who suspects errors in the marking of their paper registers a challenge on the portal – is yet to begin.