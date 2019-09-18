RDVV B.Com first year result declared, how to check

RDVV B.Com first year result 2019: Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya (RDVV), Jabalpur has announced the results for the Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) first year examinations. The students who had appeared in the examinations can check the results through the website rdunijbpin.org.

Earlier, the university released the results fotr the LLM semester 2 examinations. The examination was conducted in May to June.

RDVV B.Com first year results 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website rdunijbpin.org

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The university also released the MSc Chemistry semester 1 results comducted from May to June.