RBSE Supplementary Results 2026 Out: Scorecards out for Classes 10,12 at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

The RBSE has announced the result for the class 12th compartment examination that was held between May 12 and May 14. (image: ai generated)

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER), Ajmer, has declared the RBSE Supplementary Examination Results 2026 for both Class 10 and Class 12. Students who appeared for the compartment and improvement examinations can now access their scorecards on the official websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

The Rajasthan Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary examinations were both conducted from May 14 to May 16, 2026. For Class 10 students, practical examinations commenced earlier on May 7, 2026. The supplementary examination is conducted annually to give students a second chance to clear subjects in which they were unable to pass during the regular board examinations.

The exam was conducted in a single morning shift starting from 8:30 am till 11:45 am each day. The exam started with Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi, Gujarati, Sanskrit First Paper, Agriculture Science, Biology, Physics, Chemistry, and General Science on May 14 and ended with vocational subjects on May 16.