RBSE Supplementary Results 2026 Out: Scorecards out for Classes 10,12 at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER), Ajmer, has declared the RBSE Supplementary Examination Results 2026 for both Class 10 and Class 12. Students who appeared for the compartment and improvement examinations can now access their scorecards on the official websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
The Rajasthan Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary examinations were both conducted from May 14 to May 16, 2026. For Class 10 students, practical examinations commenced earlier on May 7, 2026. The supplementary examination is conducted annually to give students a second chance to clear subjects in which they were unable to pass during the regular board examinations.
The exam was conducted in a single morning shift starting from 8:30 am till 11:45 am each day. The exam started with Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi, Gujarati, Sanskrit First Paper, Agriculture Science, Biology, Physics, Chemistry, and General Science on May 14 and ended with vocational subjects on May 16.
Follow these steps to check the RBSE class 12 compartment results:
Step 1: Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: Navigate to the “RBSE class 12 compartment exam” link available on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your credentials
Step 4: A new window will open displaying your results
Step 5: Download and print for future use
Students are advised to carefully check all details on their provisional marksheet immediately after downloading. Key details to verify include the student’s name, parents’ names, school name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks, qualifying status, and grade, wherever applicable. In case of any discrepancy, students should immediately contact their respective school or the Rajasthan Board authorities for rectification.
For any further queries, students may approach the Rajasthan board authorities at 0145-2632866, 2632867 or 2632868. They can also write to the authorities at ddexamfirst@gmail.com.
The class 12th Rajasthan board exams were held from February 12 to March 11 with over 8 lakh students appearing for the examination. The RBSE class 12th 2026 results were declared by the Education and Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar. The overall pass percentage was 96.30%. In the science stream, Deepika secured the top rank with a score of 99.80%. Science stream recorded a pass percentage of 96.23%, commerce stream saw the overall pass percentage of 93.64% while humanities stream witnessed the overall pass percentage of 97.54%.