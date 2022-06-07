RBSE Rajasthan Class 5, 8 results date, time and websites announced

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will release the Class 5 and 8 board exam results tomorrow i’e on June 8. The results will be announced via press conference at 11 am. Once declared, students will be able to check result at the official website – rajresults.nic.in.

Board exams for classes 5 and 8 were conducted in the months of April and May 2022. Around 15 lakh students appeared in class 8 exams while 12.64 lakh students appeared in class 5 board exams this year.

Students can check their results using the roll numbers mentioned on the admit card. Apart from the RBSE website, students can also check results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in

The board had recently declared the results for class 12 for all three streams. Girls had performed better than boys in all the three streams this year.