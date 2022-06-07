scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 07, 2022
Must Read

RBSE Rajasthan Class 5, 8 results date, time and websites announced

Students can check their results using the roll numbers mentioned on the admit card. Apart from the RBSE website, students can also check results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
June 7, 2022 5:39:22 pm
Class 5 board examinationOnce declared, students will be able to check result at the official website - rajresults.nic.in. File.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will release the Class 5 and 8 board exam results tomorrow i’e on June 8. The results will be announced via press conference at 11 am. Once declared, students will be able to check result at the official website – rajresults.nic.in.

Board exams for classes 5 and 8 were conducted in the months of April and May 2022. Around 15 lakh students appeared in class 8 exams while 12.64 lakh students appeared in class 5 board exams this year. 

Read |27% of Delhi students left out of midday meal in 2nd pandemic year: Centre

Students can check their results using the roll numbers mentioned on the admit card. Apart from the RBSE website, students can also check results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in

The board had recently declared the results for class 12 for all three streams. Girls had performed better than boys in all the three streams this year.

Best of Express Premium
Explained: Delhi’s deep ties in Gulf were delinked from faith, now ...Premium
Explained: Delhi’s deep ties in Gulf were delinked from faith, now ...
Explained: Why the Gulf matters for IndiaPremium
Explained: Why the Gulf matters for India
UPSC Key-June 6, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Black Money’ to ‘Gait ...Premium
UPSC Key-June 6, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Black Money’ to ‘Gait ...
Omar Abdullah: ‘Every single (Pandit) employee who goes back, I consider ...Premium
Omar Abdullah: ‘Every single (Pandit) employee who goes back, I consider ...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 07: Latest News
Advertisement