scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

RBSE Rajasthan Class 10th, 12th datesheet 2023 releasing this week, confirms official

RBSE Rajasthan Class 10th, 12th datesheet: This year, the board will conduct exams on the full academic syllabus as in the pre-Covid years. The exams will be conducted offline in pen and paper mode. 

rbse, rbse class 10 datesheet, rbse class 12 datesheetThe datesheet will be uploaded at the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in (File image)
Listen to this article
RBSE Rajasthan Class 10th, 12th datesheet 2023 releasing this week, confirms official
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

RBSE Rajasthan Class 10th, 12th datesheet: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer will release the class 10, 12 board exams date sheet this week, RBSE Deputy Director, Rajendra Gupta confirmed. The datesheet will be uploaded at the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Read |World Hindi Day 2023: Why is World Hindi Day celebrated on January 10?

This year, the board will conduct exams on the full academic syllabus as in the pre-Covid years. Exams will be conducted offline in pen and paper mode. 

Meanwhile, the board has also updated the class 10, 12 board exam syllabus. This year, 100 per cent syllabus will be implemented in all subjects in Class 10 and 12 for 2023 examination.

The pattern of approved papers for the examination will remain the same, but the choice in the question paper should be given only in long answer questions. No option for short answer questions will be given to students.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-01-2023 at 17:33 IST
Next Story

United Arab Emirates says it will teach Holocaust in schools

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close