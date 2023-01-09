RBSE Rajasthan Class 10th, 12th datesheet 2023 releasing this week, confirms official

The datesheet will be uploaded at the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in (File image)

RBSE Rajasthan Class 10th, 12th datesheet: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer will release the class 10, 12 board exams date sheet this week, RBSE Deputy Director, Rajendra Gupta confirmed. The datesheet will be uploaded at the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

This year, the board will conduct exams on the full academic syllabus as in the pre-Covid years. Exams will be conducted offline in pen and paper mode.

Meanwhile, the board has also updated the class 10, 12 board exam syllabus. This year, 100 per cent syllabus will be implemented in all subjects in Class 10 and 12 for 2023 examination.

The pattern of approved papers for the examination will remain the same, but the choice in the question paper should be given only in long answer questions. No option for short answer questions will be given to students.