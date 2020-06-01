RBSE Rajasthan Class 10, 12 pending board exam from June 18

The pending Geography exam will not be held (File Photo) The pending Geography exam will not be held (File Photo)

RBSE pending exam date sheet: The Board of School Education Rajasthan, Ajmer has decided to conduct the pending board examination of class 12 from June 18. The exams will be held only in one shift — from 8:30 am to 11:45 am. As reported by the indianexpress.com earlier, the decision to re-conduct the exam was taken in a high-level meeting with the chief minister.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had earlier asked the state education department to ensure health protocols while conducting the exams. He suggested increasing the exam centres to ensure papers are held amid social distancing norms. He had also asked the education department to ensure proper sanitisation of schools which were used as quarantine centres before setting-up an exam hall there.

As per the reports following is the exam schedule for the pending Class 12 Rajasthan board exams –

June 18 – Mathematics

June 19 – Information technology and programming

June 20 – Automation, personal security, healthcare, beauty and wellness

June 22 – Geography

June 23 – Home science

June 24 – Painting

June 25 – Hindi literature, Urdu, Sindhi, Gujarati, French, Rajasthani literature

June 26 – Sanskrit literature

June 27 – English literature

June 29 – Kathak, vocal music,

June 30 – Psychology

Class 10 board exams –

June 29 – Social Science

June 30 – Mathematics

Last year over 10 lakh participated in class 10 exam of which 79.85 per cent had passed the exam. In class 12, 92.88 per cent students cleared the science stream exam, as many as 91.46 per cent cleared the commerce stream class 12 board exam and 88 per cent cleared class 12 boards in arts.

