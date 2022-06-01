RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12 result today: When and where to check scores

Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the class 12 results today for commerce and science streams. The class 12 result will be announced via press conference at 2 pm. Candidates who appeared for the class 12 exams will be able to check their results from the official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

Read | RBSE Class 12 result live updates

The RBSE class 12 board practical examinations were held from February 15 to 28 and the theory exams were conducted from March 24 to April 26, 2022 between 8:30 am till 11:45 am.

Students can check their results by visiting the official websites – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in. To check class 12 results, click on the result link for class 12 and fill in the required details to get access to the results. Students are advised to download and take a printout of the result for further reference.

In 2021, a total number of 2,36,030 students registered for the RBSE class 12 examinations. Out of which 2,35,954 passed the exams, of which 1,55,581 were boys and 80,373 girls. The overall passing percentage was 99.97 per cent.