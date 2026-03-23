RBSE Shala Darpan Class 5th, 8th Result 2026 Live Updates: RBSE likely to announce results this week

Rajasthan Board Class 5th and 8th Results 2026 Live Updates: Download scorecards from rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in (Screengrab from official website)

Rajasthan Board RBSE Shala Darpan 5th, 8th Result Live Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE), Bikaner is expected to announce the Class 5 and Class 8 results 2026 this week, as per indications from the Rajasthan School Education Department. While an official confirmation is awaited, the results are likely to be declared tomorrow. Once released, BSER students will be able to check their results with scorecards on the Rajasthan Board’s official website at rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in.

This year, more than 26 lakh students have reportedly appeared for the RBSE Class 5 and RBSE Class 8 examinations and are currently awaiting their results.

Story continues below this ad The online marksheets will display key details such as the student’s name, subject-wise marks, total score, and qualifying status. Following the online declaration, the board will dispatch original marksheets and certificates to the respective schools. LIVE UPDATES | Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2026: Expected date and time Students will need to collect these documents from their respective schools in the days after the result announcement. The online result, meanwhile, will serve as a provisional scorecard for immediate reference. Last year, the overall pass percentage for RBSE Class 5 stood at around 97.30 per cent, reflecting a consistently high success rate at the elementary level. For Class 8, the pass percentage was slightly lower but still strong, recorded at approximately 95.72 per cent, according to data reported by indianexpress.com. The performance trend indicates a stable outcome pattern for both classes in the state. Live Updates Mar 23, 2026 04:21 PM IST Rajasthan Board RBSE Shala Darpan 5th, 8th Result Live Updates: Results expected soon as evaluation nears completion The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) is likely to announce the Class 5 and Class 8 results soon as the evaluation process progresses across multiple centres. While no official confirmation has been issued, previous trends suggest results are declared shortly after answer sheet checking is completed. Mar 23, 2026 04:21 PM IST Rajasthan Board RBSE Shala Darpan 5th, 8th Result Live Updates: Students advised to check only official websites Students and parents are advised to rely only on official RBSE platforms such as the Shala Darpan portal for checking results. This helps avoid misinformation and ensures access to accurate and verified result data. Rajasthan Board Class 5th and 8th Results 2026 Live Updates: Results to be available upon login Rajasthan Board Class 5th and 8th Results 2026 Live Updates: Students who clear the examinations will be promoted to the next academic level, with Class 5 students moving to Class 6 and Class 8 students qualifying for admissions to Class 9. In case of any discrepancies in the marksheets, students can approach their respective schools or the board authorities for necessary corrections.

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