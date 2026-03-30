RBSE 12th Class Result 2026 Date and Time: Rajasthan Board results to be announced on March 31

RBSE Ajmer Board 12th Class Result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) will declare the Class 12 Rajasthan Board results on 31 March, as announced by state Education Minister Madan Dilawar. The board will publish results for all three streams—Science, Commerce, and Arts—simultaneously. Once the results are released, students can check the RBSE Board Class 12 result 2026 on its official website –rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Additionally, students can check their RBSE 12th result and pass status on the Indian Express Education portal.

The RBSE Class 12 exam was held from February 12 to March 11, 2026, with over 8 lakh students appearing for the exams. Exam timing for class 12 was from 8:30 am to 11:45 am. Students were allowed to enter the centres from 8:15 am. The duration of each paper is three hours and 15 minutes.