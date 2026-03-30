RBSE 12th Class Result 2026 Date and Time: Rajasthan Board results to be announced on March 31

RBSE Ajmer Board 12th Class Result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) will declare the Class 12 Rajasthan Board results on 31 March, as announced by state Education Minister Madan Dilawar. The board will publish results for all three streams—Science, Commerce, and Arts—simultaneously. Once the results are released, students can check the RBSE Board Class 12 result 2026 on its official website –rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Additionally, students can check their RBSE 12th result and pass status on the Indian Express Education portal.
The RBSE Class 12 exam was held from February 12 to March 11, 2026, with over 8 lakh students appearing for the exams. Exam timing for class 12 was from 8:30 am to 11:45 am. Students were allowed to enter the centres from 8:15 am. The duration of each paper is three hours and 15 minutes.
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the Class 12 results on March 31, as confirmed by State Education Minister Madan Dilawar. The results will be announced at 10 am in a press conference.
To pass the RBSE Class 12 examinations, students must secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as in aggregate. Those who fail in one or two subjects will be eligible to appear for supplementary examinations, the schedule for which will be announced after the results are declared.
Last year, RBSE announced the Class 12 board results on May 22. The exams were held from March 6 to April 9. The overall pass percentage last year was 97.03 per cent. In 2024, the Class 12 results were announced on May 20 by RBSE. In 2023, the RBSE Class 12 board exam results were declared separately: Arts on May 25, and Science and Commerce on May 19. In 2022, the board declared the results of arts on June 6 and science and commerce on June 1. In 2021, the Class 12 RBSE board results were declared on July 24 at 4 pm