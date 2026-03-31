RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 [Direct Link]: How to check RBSE intermediate results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in?

Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th Result 2026 Direct Link at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER), Ajmer, will today declare the Class 12 results for the 2026 session. The Class 12 Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) results will be out for all three streams combined – science, arts, and commerce at 10 am. Students can check and download the RBSE Class 12 exam results from rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The IE Education Portal is also hosting the Rajasthan board Class 12 results at education.indianexpress.com.

RBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE | RBSE 12th Arts Result LIVE

RBSE conducted the Class 12 exams this year from February 12 to March 11, 2026 across 139 centres in Rajasthan, with over 8 lakh students appearing for the exams. The exams were conducted from 8:30 am to 11:45 and the students were allowed to enter the centres from 8:15 am. Each paper was three hours and 15 minutes long.

RBSE Class 12 Results 2026: How to check and download marksheets online?

Step 1: Access the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click the results link – see “RBSE Class 12 Results 2026” on the website.

Step 3: Enter your details – submit your roll number, date of birth, and other necessary information as required.

Step 4: Download and save the RBSE results for future reference.

Live | RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th Arts Result 2026

Important information, including the student’s name, roll number, subject-specific grades, overall score, and pass status, will all be mentioned on the online marksheet. After getting their results, students are recommended to carefully check every detail. They should get in touch with the officials of their respective institutions or boards if there is any disparity.

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Last year, RBSE held the Class 12 science, arts, and commerce stream exams from March 6 to April 9, 2025. The results for the same were declared on May 22, 2025. Looking at subject-wise performance, the Commerce stream recorded the highest pass percentage at 99.07%, followed by the Arts stream at 97.78%. The Science stream also showed a strong performance with a pass percentage of 94.43%.

If students are unhappy with their marks, they can apply for revaluation (scrutiny) online at bseronline.com within the deadline set by the board. The board will re-examine the answer sheets, and the updated result will be declared after the review process is complete. The candidate can apply through their school or directly on the board portal before the window closes.