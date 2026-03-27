RBSE Class 12th Board Results 2026: Official website, passing marks — FAQs answered

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer, is likely to declare Class 12th results next week. Rajasthan’s Education Minister Madan Dilawar will soon confirm the date to announce the Intermediate results. The BSER Inter results for all three streams — Science, Arts, and Commerce — will be announced simultaneously through a press conference, after which the direct download link will go live on the official website. The official website for the same is rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The RBSE 12th results will also be available at IE Education.

Many students have various questions surrounding the Rajasthan Board results. We have prepared a list of frequently asked questions for students to know what they need to know.

When will the RBSE 12th Result 2026 be declared?

The RBSE Class 12 Result 2026 will be declared next week. The result will be announced through a press conference, following which the online link will be activated on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and education.indianexpress.com.

What details do I need to check my Rajasthan Board Class 12 result?

You will need your RBSE Class 12 Roll Number and Date of Birth to log in and check your result on the official website. Make sure to keep your admit card handy, as the roll number is printed on it. Without a valid roll number, the result cannot be accessed online.

What are the minimum passing marks for the RBSE 12th exams 2026?

Students must score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject to pass the RBSE Class 12 examination. This means 33 out of 100 in full-mark subjects, and 26 out of 80 in subjects carrying 80 marks. Your total aggregate must also be at least 33 per cent. Failing even one subject means you will not be declared successful in the overall examination.

I have failed in one or two subjects — what should I do?

If you fail in one or two subjects, you are eligible to appear for the RBSE Compartment or Supplementary Examination 2026, which is likely to be held in June 2026. Students who are not satisfied with their marks can also apply for revaluation (scrutiny) through bseronline.com within the prescribed deadline after the results.

Will the result available online be my final marksheet?

No. The result available on the official website is a provisional marksheet. You must collect your original, verified marksheet from your school, which will be issued by the board a few days after the online result is declared. Always cross-check all details on the provisional result — name, roll number, date of birth, and marks — for any discrepancy.

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Will the RBSE 12th topper list be announced with the result?

Yes. RBSE traditionally announces the Class 12 topper list on the same day as the result declaration. The toppers for all three streams — Science, Commerce, and Arts — are announced at the press conference by the Education Minister alongside the overall pass percentage statistics.

How can I apply for the RBSE 12th result revaluation or re-checking?

If you are unhappy with your marks, you can apply for revaluation (scrutiny) online at bseronline.com within the deadline set by the board. The board will re-examine your answer sheets, and the updated result will be declared after the review process is complete. Apply through your school or directly on the board portal before the window closes.