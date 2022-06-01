RBSE, BSER 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Result to be announced at 2 pm

RBSE 12th Result 2022 LIVE News Updates: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will release the class 12 results for science and commerce streams today. The result will be announced via a press conference at 2 pm. Once released, students can check their scores at the official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE conducted the class 12 board exams from March 24 to April 26 in the morning shift from 8:30 am to 11:45 am. The practicals were held from February 15 to 28, 2022 which were scheduled to be conducted in January but were postponed due to the third wave of Covid-19.

In 2021, the board examination was not conducted due to the pandemic situation. The overall passing percentage recorded by the board was 99.97 per cent of which commerce stream students recorded the highest passing percentage of 99.73 per cent, science at 99.48, and arts at 99,19 per cent.