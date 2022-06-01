RBSE, BSER 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Result to be announced at 2 pm

RBSE 12th Result 2022 LIVE News Updates: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will release the class 12 results for science and commerce streams today. The result will be announced via a press conference at 2 pm. Once released, students can check their scores at the official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.
RBSE conducted the class 12 board exams from March 24 to April 26 in the morning shift from 8:30 am to 11:45 am. The practicals were held from February 15 to 28, 2022 which were scheduled to be conducted in January but were postponed due to the third wave of Covid-19.
In 2021, the board examination was not conducted due to the pandemic situation. The overall passing percentage recorded by the board was 99.97 per cent of which commerce stream students recorded the highest passing percentage of 99.73 per cent, science at 99.48, and arts at 99,19 per cent.
The RBSE class 12 result will be announced today at 2:00 pm via press conference. Once released, the class 12 students can check their results on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. The result link will be activated after the announcement.
Candidates not satisfied with their results can apply for the scrutiny (re-checking of result) within 10 days from the date of declaration of result without paying any late fees. The window to apply for the scrutiny will be available for 5 more days but then a late fee of Rs 100 will be applicable.
In 2021, a total number of 2,36,030 students registered for the RBSE class 12 examinations. Out of which 2,35,954 passed the exams, of which 1,55,581 were boys and 80,373 girls. The overall passing percentage recorded by the board was 99.97 per cent of which commerce stream students recorded the highest passing percentage of 99.73 per cent, science at 99.48, and arts at 99,19 per cent.
This year, a total of 2,32,005 students registered for Science stream and 27,339 students registered for commerce stream with the Rajsthan board. The students of both the streams will get their results today while the arts stream students have to wait a little longer to get their class 12 board exam results.
A political row has erupted in Rajasthan after it came to light that the Class 12 Political Science examination of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) had six questions on the Congress, leading the opposition BJP to accuse the Ashok Gehlot-led government in the state of “politicising education”.
Some of the questions asked: ‘Discuss in brief the Congress as a Social and Ideological Alliance.’ ‘Which party dominated the first three general elections in India?’ ‘How many seats did the Congress win in the 1984 Lok Sabha Election?’ ‘Who gave the slogan ‘Garibi Hatao’?’ ‘The General Election of 1971 proved to be an election for restoration of Congress. Explain the statement.’ ‘Under what circumstances did the Congress contest the 1967 General Election and what mandate did it get? Explain’.
