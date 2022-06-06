RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts stream result today: When and where to check

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declared the Class 12 arts stream board results today. The result will be announced via press conference at 12:15 pm. Candidates will be able to check their marks on the official website – rajresults.nic.in

The RBSE class 12 board practical examinations were held from February 15 to 28 and the theory exams were conducted from March 24 to April 26, 2022 between 8:30 am till 11:45 am.

Students can check their results by visiting the official websites – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in. To check class 12 results, click on the result link for class 12 and fill in the required details to get access to the results. Students are advised to download and take a printout of the result for further reference.

The board had earlier announced the results of science and commerce streams. In the commerce stream, an overall pass percentage of 97.53 per cent was recorded while in the science stream, 96.58 per cent students qualified the exam.