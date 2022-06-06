scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 06, 2022
Must Read

RBSE BSER 12th Arts stream result 2022 declared: How to check scores online

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts result 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer all the candidates who appeared for the board examination can check their respective results from the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: June 6, 2022 12:52:19 pm
The official mark sheet will be distributed by the respective schools of the students at a later date. Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts result 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer declared the Class 12 arts stream board results today, i.e June 6, 2022. All the candidates who appeared for the board examination can check their respective results from the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in 

Read |live12th Arts Result 2022 LIVE Updates

The board has recorded an overall pass percentage of 96.33 per cent this year. In the arts stream result declared today, girls outperformed boys with a better pass percentage. In the result, girls recorded a pass percentage of 97.21 per cent as opposed to boys with an overall pass percent of 95.44 per cent

The Rajasthan board class 12 theory examinations were conducted from March 24 to April 26 and the practicals were held between  February 15 to 28, 2022. The examination began at 8:30 am and continued till 11:45 am. 

RBSE Class 12 Arts results 2022: How to check on website

Step 1: Visit the official website —  rajresults.nic.in

Best of Express Premium
ExplainSpeaking | How inflation beat the RBI: A recent historyPremium
ExplainSpeaking | How inflation beat the RBI: A recent history
God has gifted me pace and that’s bringing me the love of people around I...Premium
God has gifted me pace and that’s bringing me the love of people around I...
‘Network of fake accounts inflated BJP MP posts; staffer prompted, but Fa...Premium
‘Network of fake accounts inflated BJP MP posts; staffer prompted, but Fa...
Explained: Why kidney rackets thrivePremium
Explained: Why kidney rackets thrive
More Premium Stories >>

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Class 12 Arts board result 2022’

Step 3: On the new page, fill the required details.

Step 4: The result will then appear on the screen.

Students are advised to download and take a printout of their results for future reference. The official mark sheet will be distributed by the respective schools of the students at a later date.

RBSE Class 12 Arts results 2022: How to check via SMS

To check the result on phone, students will have to follow the below-given steps:

Step 1: Type RESULT<space>RAJ12<space>roll number 

Step 2: Send it to 56263.

The Rajasthan board class 12 (arts) result will be sent in the same mobile number. 

Also read |RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12 exam result declared: Here’s how to check

RBSE had declared the class 12 commerce and science steam results on June 1, 2022. The overall passing percentage recorded in the commerce stream was 97.53 per cent where girls were at 98.62 per cent and boys at 96.93 per cent.

The science stream recorded 96.58 per cent out of which girls were at 97.55 per cent as compared to boys at 95.98. This year the girls have performed better than boys in both the streams.  

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 06: Latest News
Advertisement