RBSE BSER 12th Arts stream result 2022 declared: How to check scores online

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts result 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer declared the Class 12 arts stream board results today, i.e June 6, 2022. All the candidates who appeared for the board examination can check their respective results from the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in

The board has recorded an overall pass percentage of 96.33 per cent this year. In the arts stream result declared today, girls outperformed boys with a better pass percentage. In the result, girls recorded a pass percentage of 97.21 per cent as opposed to boys with an overall pass percent of 95.44 per cent

The Rajasthan board class 12 theory examinations were conducted from March 24 to April 26 and the practicals were held between February 15 to 28, 2022. The examination began at 8:30 am and continued till 11:45 am.

RBSE Class 12 Arts results 2022: How to check on website

Step 1: Visit the official website — rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Class 12 Arts board result 2022’

Step 3: On the new page, fill the required details.

Step 4: The result will then appear on the screen.

Students are advised to download and take a printout of their results for future reference. The official mark sheet will be distributed by the respective schools of the students at a later date.

RBSE Class 12 Arts results 2022: How to check via SMS

To check the result on phone, students will have to follow the below-given steps:

Step 1: Type RESULT<space>RAJ12<space>roll number

Step 2: Send it to 56263.

The Rajasthan board class 12 (arts) result will be sent in the same mobile number.

RBSE had declared the class 12 commerce and science steam results on June 1, 2022. The overall passing percentage recorded in the commerce stream was 97.53 per cent where girls were at 98.62 per cent and boys at 96.93 per cent.

The science stream recorded 96.58 per cent out of which girls were at 97.55 per cent as compared to boys at 95.98. This year the girls have performed better than boys in both the streams.