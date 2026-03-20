RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2026 Date: BSER to announce result date soon at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; passing marks

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RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10th result 2026 date by Monday. The board conducted the BSER Class 10 examinations between February 12 and February 28, 2026. Last year’s Rajasthan Board matric results were released on May 28, 2025. The official website is rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Check Update here
Earlier, the RBSE Ajmer has mentioned that they are planning to publish the matric result by March 20, however, till today, there is no official confirmation.
A total of 10,68,078 students appeared for the examination this year across 6,195 centres in Rajasthan. The Rajasthan Board result, once finalised, will be announced at a press conference at the RBSE headquarters in Ajmer, in the presence of Board Secretary Gajendra Singh Rathore and Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Singh Dilawar. To know more about the RBSE Class 10 result date and time, including toppers, and more, students can check the IE Education portal.
For students appearing in the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Class 10 examinations, understanding the passing criteria is important. The board sets minimum marks that matric students must secure to pass the exam.
Students must score at least 33 per cent in each subject to pass. For theory papers (out of 80 marks), you need at least 26 marks. For practical/internal assessment papers (out of 20 marks). Rajasthan Board Class 10 students must meet the minimum in both components of every subject individually.
RBSE follows a nine-point grading scale. A1 is the highest grade (91–100 marks), and E2 is the lowest (0–20 marks). The minimum grade required to pass is D. Students who receive an F grade in any subject will be required to appear for supplementary exams.
In the last academic year, Class 10 results, a total of 1,071,460 students appeared for the Rajasthan Board exams, out of which 1,002,842 students passed. The overall pass percentage stood at 93.60 per cent.
In the RBSE Class 10 exams 2025, 510,007 girls appeared, of whom 479,799 passed, recording a pass percentage of 94.08%. In comparison, 561,453 boys appeared, and 523,043 cleared the exam, registering a pass percentage of 93.16%. While both groups performed well, girls outshone boys by a slight margin in terms of pass percentage.