RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2026 Date: BSER to announce result date soon at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; passing marks

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10th result 2026 date by Monday. The board conducted the BSER Class 10 examinations between February 12 and February 28, 2026. Last year’s Rajasthan Board matric results were released on May 28, 2025. The official website is rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Check Update here

Earlier, the RBSE Ajmer has mentioned that they are planning to publish the matric result by March 20, however, till today, there is no official confirmation.

A total of 10,68,078 students appeared for the examination this year across 6,195 centres in Rajasthan. The Rajasthan Board result, once finalised, will be announced at a press conference at the RBSE headquarters in Ajmer, in the presence of Board Secretary Gajendra Singh Rathore and Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Singh Dilawar. To know more about the RBSE Class 10 result date and time, including toppers, and more, students can check the IE Education portal.