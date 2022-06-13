RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10 result Live Updates: Result to be announced today

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education Result will announce Today: Live Updates: The students can check their scores at the official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in / rajresults.nic.in. (Graphic: Angshuman Maity)

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer will declare the class 10 board exam results today. The result will be announced via press conference at 3 pm . Once declared, students will be able to check their result at the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in / rajresults.nic.in.

The class 10 board exams were conducted from March 31 to April 26 in morning shift in the offline mode, The exams were conducted following strict Covid-19 protocols.

In 2021, RBSE did not conduct the board exams for both classes 10 and 12 citing a rise in Covid-19 cases in the state. The results were prepared on the basis of the class 9 scorecard and class 10 assignments. Based on the alternate assessment criteria, the overall passing percentage last year was 99.56 per cent.