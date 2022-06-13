scorecardresearch
Monday, June 13, 2022
RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10 result Live Updates: Result to be announced today

RBSE Class 10 result Live updates: Once declared, students will be able to check their result at the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in / rajresults.nic.in. 

Education Desk | New Delhi
June 13, 2022 12:00:57 pm
RBSE 10th result 2022, RBSE 10th result 2022 Live, Rajasthan Board of Secondary EducationRajasthan Board of Secondary Education Result will announce Today: Live Updates: The students can check their scores at the official website —  rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in / rajresults.nic.in. (Graphic: Angshuman Maity)

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer will declare the class 10 board exam results today. The result will be announced via press conference at 3 pm . Once declared, students will be able to check their result at the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in / rajresults.nic.in. 

The class 10 board exams were conducted from March 31 to April 26 in morning shift in the offline mode, The exams were conducted following strict Covid-19 protocols. 

In 2021, RBSE did not conduct the board exams for both classes 10 and 12 citing a rise in Covid-19 cases in the state. The results were prepared on the basis of the class 9 scorecard and class 10 assignments. Based on the alternate assessment criteria, the overall passing percentage last year was 99.56 per cent.

RBSE Rajasthan board Class 10 result live updates: Check how to download scorecards at rajresults.nic.in

To check the results for class 10, students can visit the official website – rajasthan.indiaresults.com. Click on the “Result of Secondary (class 10) exam 2022” tab. Enter the necessary details to log in like roll number, registration number, or verification code. The result will appear on the screen once the details are submitted. Download the result and take a printout for further reference.

