RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10 result 2022: When and where to check

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the class 10 results today. The class 10 result will be available from 3 pm onwards. Candidates will be able to check their results at the official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

The Rajasthan board examination was conducted in an offline pen and paper mode. The RBSE class 10 exams were conducted between March 31 to April 26, 2022.

To check the results for class 10, students can visit the official website – rajasthan.indiaresults.com. Click on the “Result of Secondary (class 10) exam 2022” tab. Enter the necessary details to log in like roll number, registration number, or verification code. The result will appear on the screen once the details are submitted. Download the result and take a printout for further reference.

In 2021, a total number of 12,55,385 students appeared for the board examination out of which 99.62 per cent of girls and 99.51 per cent of boys were passed and promoted successfully. The overall passing percentage of class 10 was 99.56 per cent.