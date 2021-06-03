RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 exams cancelled

The Rajasthan state government on Wednesday decided to cancel the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Class 10 and 12 board exams 2021. In a statement, the state government informed that the medical experts have warned that children may be more prone to infection in a possible third wave of COVID-19. Therefore, it has been decided to cancel the examinations of classes 10 and 12 conducted by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education.

Rajasthan School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra tweeted, “In view of the fear of third wave of corona, the Council of Ministers in the meeting decided to cancel the board examinations of Class 10th and 12th of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education today in the interest of students. A decision regarding marking will be taken soon.”

कोरोना की तीसरी लहर की आशंकाओं को देखते हुए छात्रहित में आज राजस्थान मंत्रिपरिषद की बैठक में राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड की कक्षा 10 और 12 की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं को रद्द करने का फ़ैसला लिया गया है। मार्किंग के संबंध में जल्द फ़ैसला लिया जाएगा। @rajeduofficial — Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) June 2, 2021

“Officers of the education department will soon derive a formula for marks to be given to students of Class 10 and Class 12 of the state board. The next academic session will begin on June 7,” Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara.

On Tuesday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had cancelled the class 12 board examinations. After the central government decided to cancel CBSE Class XII Board exams this year, several states including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Goa and Uttarakhand have also scrapped the Class 12 board examinations for this year.

However, no announcement has been made by the central or state boards on the class 12 exams evaluation policy yet. The CBSE will soon announce the Class 12 evaluation policy.

“We’re in the process of structuring the criteria for Class 12 evaluation. We will put it in the public domain once it is completed. Parents, teachers, principals and students need to wait for it a bit. Also request all not to panic,” Anurag Tripathi, Secretary, CBSE told ANI

On April 14, the state government had postponed class 10, 12 examinations due to the current COVID19 situation. Students of classes 8, 9 and 11 were promoted without examinations