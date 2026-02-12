Rajasthan Board Class 10th, 12th exams begin today; over 40,000 students set to appear on day-1

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has begun the annual Board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 today, on February 12, 2026. As per reports, over 40,000 students are set to appear on the first day. The RBSE Class 10 exams will continue till February 28. The Class 12 exams will conclude on March 11. The papers are being conducted in offline mode at 139 centres. In total, 44,707 students have registered for the board exams.

The board has fixed the exam timing for both classes from 8:30 am to 11:45 am. Students were allowed to enter the centres from 8:15 am. The duration of each paper is three hours and 15 minutes.

In Ajmer, arrangements were put in place ahead of the first paper. According to officials, 127 Class 10 students are appearing for the English exam across seven schools. Authorities said instructions were issued in advance, and anti-cheating measures have been implemented at all centres.