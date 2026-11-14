RBSE Rajasthan Board defers February 2027 exam schedule for Class 10, 12 due to census

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE), has postponed the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations scheduled for February 2027, citing the upcoming Census exercise. The board announced the change on November 14 through its official social media account, stating that the examinations would no longer be conducted in February as planned earlier. Revised examination dates are yet to be announced.
The decision revises the schedule announced by RBSE on November 7, when the board had said that both Class 10 and Class 12 examinations would begin on February 16, 2027. It had also changed the examination timings, with papers scheduled to begin at 10:30 am instead of the earlier 8:30 am slot.
The latest announcement means students will have to wait for a fresh examination calendar. The revised subject-wise timetable will be available on the board’s official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates should not consider the earlier February schedule valid.
RBSE Board Exams 2027: Why have the dates been changed?
The schedule has been revised due to Census 2027-related work. The upcoming Census exercise is scheduled to begin on January 25, 2027, with the house-listing and housing census phase continuing until February 28. The exercise is expected to involve government infrastructure and personnel, including school buildings and staff, which may also be required for conducting board examinations.
Meanwhile, RBSE has already made the Class 10 and Class 12 model question papers available on its official website. Students can access them under the ‘Books/Old Papers/Model Questions’ section.
RBSE Class 10, 12 exams 2026: When were they held and how many appeared?
Last year, the Rajasthan Board conducted Class 10 examinations from February 12 to February 28, 2026, while Class 12 examinations continued from February 12 to March 11. The examinations were conducted across 6,195 centres in the state, with around 175 question papers for the two classes.
A total of 10,68,078 students registered for the Class 10 examination, while 9,09,087 candidates appeared for the Class 12 Higher Secondary examination.
The board declared the Class 10 results on March 24, recording an overall pass percentage of 94.23 per cent. The Class 12 results for Science, Commerce and Arts streams were announced on March 31, with an overall pass percentage of 96.30 per cent.
Students should continue checking the official RBSE website for the revised examination schedule and further instructions.