RBSE Rajasthan Board defers February 2027 exam schedule for Class 10, 12 due to census

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE), has postponed the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations scheduled for February 2027, citing the upcoming Census exercise. The board announced the change on November 14 through its official social media account, stating that the examinations would no longer be conducted in February as planned earlier. Revised examination dates are yet to be announced.

The decision revises the schedule announced by RBSE on November 7, when the board had said that both Class 10 and Class 12 examinations would begin on February 16, 2027. It had also changed the examination timings, with papers scheduled to begin at 10:30 am instead of the earlier 8:30 am slot.