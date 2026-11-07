Rajasthan Board Exams 2027 to begin February 16; timings revised

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, will conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2027 from February 16, the board has announced. The subject-wise timetable for both classes is expected to be released on the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The 2027 examinations will also see a change in the examination schedule, with papers set to begin at 10:30 am instead of the earlier 8:30 am slot.

Last year, the RBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examinations were conducted in February and March. The Class 10 examinations began on February 12 and concluded on February 28, while the Class 12 examinations were held from February 12 to March 11, 2026. The board subsequently announced the Class 10 results on March 24 and Class 12 results on March 31.