Rajasthan Board Exams 2027 to begin February 16; timings revised

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, will conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2027 from February 16, the board has announced. The subject-wise timetable for both classes is expected to be released on the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
The 2027 examinations will also see a change in the examination schedule, with papers set to begin at 10:30 am instead of the earlier 8:30 am slot.
Last year, the RBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examinations were conducted in February and March. The Class 10 examinations began on February 12 and concluded on February 28, while the Class 12 examinations were held from February 12 to March 11, 2026. The board subsequently announced the Class 10 results on March 24 and Class 12 results on March 31.
The Class 10 results were declared within 24 days of the conclusion of the examinations, with an overall pass percentage of 94.23%. A total of 10,68,078 students received their results. Girls recorded a pass percentage of 94.20%, while boys registered 93.63%.
For Class 12, the overall pass percentage stood at 96.30%. The results for Science, Commerce and Arts streams were announced simultaneously on March 31, around 20 days after the examinations concluded. More than eight lakh students appeared for the Class 12 examinations.
RBSE two board exam system from 2027
The 2027 academic session will also mark a change in Rajasthan’s board examination structure. In November 2025, Education Minister Madan Dilawar announced that the board would introduce two examination opportunities for Classes 10 and 12 from the 2026-27 academic session.
Under the proposed arrangement, the first examination will be compulsory, while students who qualify can appear for a second examination to improve their marks in up to three subjects. The first examination is scheduled for February-March, followed by another opportunity in May-June. The better score obtained in the two attempts will be considered for the final result.
However, in March 2026, RBSE secretary Gajendra Singh Rathore said a proposal for conducting two examinations had been forwarded to the state government for approval. Detailed implementation guidelines are awaited.