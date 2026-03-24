RBSE Rajasthan Board Ajmer 10th Result 2026: How to check marks roll number wise at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in?

RBSE BSER Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, will declare the results for the BSER Class 10 examination. Students can check the RBSE Board Class 10 results 2026 on its official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The RBSE result is also available at education.indianexpress.com. The State Education Minister, Madan Dilawar, will announce the RBSE Class 10 results 2026 through a press conference at Ajmer office.
RBSE students can also register at education.indianexpress.com to check their mark sheet. This way, students can avoid traffic issues on the official website of the Rajasthan Board while checking the BSER Class 10 results.
The RBSE result will be available only through roll number login, so students are advised to keep their admit cards ready while checking their scores.
Students can follow these steps to download their marksheet:
Step 1: Visit the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link “Main Examination Results 2026” on the homepage
Step 3: Select “RBSE Secondary 2026 Result”
Step 4: Enter your roll number in the required field
Step 5: Click on ‘Submit’
Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 7: Download it and take a printout for future reference
Students should note that the online marksheet is provisional in nature. The original marksheet will be issued later by their respective schools.
The RBSE Class 10 result 2026 will carry the following details:
Student’s name
Roll number
Date of birth
Subject-wise marks
Total marks obtained
Grade or division
Pass or fail status
Last year, the overall pass percentage was 93.60%. A total of 10,94,186 candidates had registered for the exam, and 10,71,460 students appeared.
For the BSER Class 10 secondary results last year, 93.03 per cent of students passed. Gender-wise, the RBSE pass percentage among the girls was 93.46 per cent, and among the boys, it was 92.64 per cent. A total of 10,60,751 students registered for the RBSE Class 10 exam last year.