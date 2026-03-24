RBSE Rajasthan Board Ajmer 10th Result 2026: How to check marks roll number wise at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in?

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Class Result 2026: Know how to check marks. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav/ representational)

RBSE BSER Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, will declare the results for the BSER Class 10 examination. Students can check the RBSE Board Class 10 results 2026 on its official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The RBSE result is also available at education.indianexpress.com. The State Education Minister, Madan Dilawar, will announce the RBSE Class 10 results 2026 through a press conference at Ajmer office.

RBSE students can also register at education.indianexpress.com to check their mark sheet. This way, students can avoid traffic issues on the official website of the Rajasthan Board while checking the BSER Class 10 results.