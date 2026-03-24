RBSE Rajasthan Board Ajmer 10th Result 2026: How to check marks roll number wise at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in?

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, RBSE BSER Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2026 Marksheet Download Direct Link at rajresults.nic.in: The State Education Minister, Madan Dilawar, is likely to announce the RBSE Class 10 results 2025 through a press conference.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiMar 24, 2026 11:04 AM IST
RBSE 10th result 2026RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Class Result 2026: Know how to check marks. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav/ representational)
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RBSE BSER Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, will declare the results for the BSER Class 10 examination. Students can check the RBSE Board Class 10 results 2026 on its official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The RBSE result is also available at education.indianexpress.com. The State Education Minister, Madan Dilawar, will announce the RBSE Class 10 results 2026 through a press conference at Ajmer office.

RBSE Class 10 Result Live Updates

RBSE students can also register at education.indianexpress.com to check their mark sheet. This way, students can avoid traffic issues on the official website of the Rajasthan Board while checking the BSER Class 10 results.

The RBSE result will be available only through roll number login, so students are advised to keep their admit cards ready while checking their scores.

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Class Result 2026 Live Updates

RBSE 10th Result 2026 roll number wise: How to check

Students can follow these steps to download their marksheet:

Step 1: Visit the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link “Main Examination Results 2026” on the homepage

Step 3: Select “RBSE Secondary 2026 Result”

Step 4: Enter your roll number in the required field

Step 5: Click on ‘Submit’

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download it and take a printout for future reference

Students should note that the online marksheet is provisional in nature. The original marksheet will be issued later by their respective schools.

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Details mentioned in the marksheet

The RBSE Class 10 result 2026 will carry the following details:

Student’s name

Roll number

Date of birth

Subject-wise marks

Total marks obtained

Grade or division

Pass or fail status

 

Last year, the overall pass percentage was 93.60%. A total of 10,94,186 candidates had registered for the exam, and 10,71,460 students appeared.

For the BSER Class 10 secondary results last year, 93.03 per cent of students passed. Gender-wise, the RBSE pass percentage among the girls was 93.46 per cent, and among the boys, it was 92.64 per cent. A total of 10,60,751 students registered for the RBSE Class 10 exam last year.

 

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