RBSE Rajasthan Board 8th result 2019 LIVE Updates: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in, Class 8 result to be available at these websites

RBSE Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer will announce the results of Class 8 on Friday, June 7. The results will be declared at 4 pm.

The students who have appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

The class 8 examination was conducted from March 14 to 27, 2019.

RBSE BSER 8th result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the notification for ‘Result 2019’ flashing on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new tab

Step 4: Enter your details (roll number) in the field provided

Step 5: Result will appear, download and take a print out for further reference.

Students can check their marks through the official websites by entering their roll number. Students can also check their results at indiaresults.com and examresults.net. To check the result via SMS, type RESULT<space>RAJ8<space>roll number and send it to 56263, you will get your result in the form of an SMS alert.