RBSE Rajasthan Board 8th result 2019 LIVE Updates: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in, Class 8 result to be available at these websites

RBSE Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer will announce the results of Class 8 on Friday, June 7. The results will be declared at 4 pm.
The students who have appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.
The class 8 examination was conducted from March 14 to 27, 2019.
RBSE BSER 8th result 2019: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the notification for ‘Result 2019’ flashing on the homepage
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new tab
Step 4: Enter your details (roll number) in the field provided
Step 5: Result will appear, download and take a print out for further reference.
Students can check their marks through the official websites by entering their roll number. Students can also check their results at indiaresults.com and examresults.net. To check the result via SMS, type RESULT<space>RAJ8<space>roll number and send it to 56263, you will get your result in the form of an SMS alert.
Why is the class 12 result being declared in 2 parts?
Combined all the streams, nearly 9-10 lakh students appear for the class 12 Rajasthan Board exams each year. That is why the result is being bifurcated in two parts. The second will part of the result consists of science stream. This is being done to avoid traffic on the website and hence declare result smoothly, as per sources in RBSE or Rajasthan board.
Commerce students fare better than science
Last year, 91.09% students cleared the RBSE class 12 commerce board exam while in science stream 86.6% students could pass the BSER class 12 Science result. This year too the result of commerce students is expected to be better than science students in Rajasathan 12th Board results.
BSER class 12 result: Girls performed better than boys
In Rajasthan Board class 12 commerce result, 95.42% girls and 89.23% boys passed. In BSER class 12 science result, 85.08% boys and nearly 87% girls passed the exam. These stats are from last year and a similar trend is expected this year as well.
Rajasthan Board RBSE 8th result: Documents needed
Students need to keep their RBSE admit card ready. In order to check the result, one would require to enter the roll number and date of birth, as mentioned in the hall ticket or admit card.
Rajasthan Board class 12 Science: Girls outperform boys by 5%
In science stream, 92.88% students have passed the exam. Girls have outperformed boys, yet again. As many as 91.59% boys have cleared the exam. Taking a lead of nearly 5%, as many as 95.86% girls clear the exam.
Rajasthan Board class 12 commerce: Best result in Hindi
In the commerce stream, the most scoring subject remain Hindi. As many as 99/16% students in regular and 68.28% clear the exam in private mode. The overall pass percentage for Hindi (comp) subject was 98.85% - the highest this year.
RBSE 12th Science, Commerce results 2019: All pass in these subjects
In Science Info-tech, environment science and infotech all the students who appeared for the exam, cleared it. There were the most scoring subject. Here is list of top scoring subjects in Rajasthan Board class 12 Science stream -
Info tech - 100% Environment science - 100% Security - 100% Hindi - 99.61% Agri Chemistry - 99.22%
Rajasthan Board:92.88% pass Science class 12
A total of 260582 candidates registered for class 12 Science exam out of which 257719 cleared the same. In Rajasthan class 12 Science stream, 92.88% cleared the exam.
RBSE Rajasthan Board class 8th result 2019: Websites to check
Apart from the official websites, ajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. The result will also be available at examresults.nic.in and indiaresults.com
Girls outperform boys with 80.35% in Class 10
This year, a total of 80.35 per cent girl students have cleared the examination successfully. The pass percentage of boys is 79.45 per cent.
Pass percentage touches 79.85% in Class 10
A total of 79.85 per cent students cleared the examination successfully. The girls have outperformed boys
How to check RBSE 8th result via SMS
To check the result via SMS, type RESULT<space>RAJ8<space>roll number and send it to 56263, you will get your result in the form of an SMS alert
Private websites to check RBSE 8th result 2019
Students can check their marks through the official websites by entering their roll number. Students can also check their results at indiaresults.com and examresults.net.
Websites to check Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2019
RBSE Rajasthan Board 8th result today
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer will announce the results of Class 8 on Friday, June 7. The results will be declared at 4 pm.