RBSE Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2019 declared at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE 8th Result 2019, BSER Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2019: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer declared the results of Class 8 exams today. Over 12 lakh students registered for Class 8 exam, out of which 11.5 lakh candidates have passed the examination. Since the Rajasthan Board had last year adopted no-detention policy thus no candidate is failed in the exam and a pass percentage of 100 per cent is achieved.

Students who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. To check the result via SMS, type RESULT<space>RAJ8<space>roll number and send it to 56263, and you will get your result in the form of an SMS alert.

The Board officials said that the result was declared earlier this year. “The result has been declared one week to 15 days earlier this year. The result has been declared based on grades. We asked all the teachers, evaluators to send the result data earlier, special provisions were made to facilitate that,” said Rajasthan Board spokesperson.

The exams for class 8 were conducted from March 14 to March 27 this year. The result is declared in the form of grades and not marks or percentage. The board claims that this move is adopted to avoid any exam stress or anxiety.

The Board had earlier declared the results for class 10 and 12 exams. RBSE declared the results of Class 12 (Commerce, Science) examination on May 15, 2019 and the result for Humanities stream was declared on May 22, 2019.

The results for class 10 exams were declared by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on June 3. The overall pass percentage was 79.85 per cent. Girls outperformed boys this year as well, securing a pass percentage of 80.35% while boys secured a pass percentage of 79.45 per cent.