RBSE Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2019: Date and Time updates

RBSE 8th Result 2019, BSER Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2019 Date and Time: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer will announce the results of Class 8 soon. Though the board has not confirmed the date for declaration of results yet, but the result of Class 8 examination can be expected by June 14, 2019.

The students who have appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

“The result of Class 8 examination is expected to be declared on the second week of June. The board will announce the results by June 14,” an official from the board told indianexpress.com. This year, around 15 lakh students registered for Class 8 exam, of which only 11.5 lakh students appeared,” said RBSE official.

The class 8 standard examination was conducted from March 14 to 27, 2019.

RBSE BSER 8th result 2019: How to check via websites

Step 1: Go to the official website for the RBSE (rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in)

Step 2: Click on the notification for ‘Result 2019’ flashing on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new tab

Step 4: Enter your details (roll number) in the field provided.

Step 5: Download the results and take a print out for further reference.

Earlier, the board declared the results of Class 10, 12 examinations. This year, a total of 79.85 per cent students became successful in Class 10 examination. The girls have outperformed boys with pass percentage of 80.35 per cent. The pass percentage of boys was 79.45 per cent.

Students can check their marks through the official websites by entering their roll number. Students can also check their results at indiaresults.com and examresults.net. To check the result via SMS, type RESULT<space>RAJ8<space>roll number and send it to 56263, you will get your result in the form of an SMS alert.