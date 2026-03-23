Rajasthan Board 5th and 8th Results 2026 on March 24: RBSE announces result date and time

Students can check the RBSE Board Class 5 and Class 8 results 2026 on the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, once released (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav/ representative image)

Rajasthan Board Class 5th and 8th Results 2026 Date and Time: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Bikaner, will be declaring the Class 5 and Class 8 results on March 24. Students can check the RBSE Board Class 5 and Class 8 results 2026 on the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Additionally, students can check their results and pass status on the IE Education portal.

LIVE UPDATES | RBSE Class 5 and 8 results on March 24 at Rajshaladarpan portal

Rajasthan Board Class Result date Class 5, Class 8 March 24, 2026

The RBSE Class 8 exams 2026 were held from February 19 to March 4, 2026, and the RBSE Class 5 exams from February 20 to March 5, 2026. Over 26 lakh students appeared for the Class 5 and Class 8 exams this year. The exams were held in a single shift, generally from morning hours, following standard guidelines issued by the board.