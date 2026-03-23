Rajasthan Board 5th and 8th Results 2026 on March 24: RBSE announces result date and time

Rajasthan Board Class 5th and 8th Results 2026 Date and Time: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Bikaner, will be declaring the Class 5 and Class 8 results on March 24. Students can check the RBSE Board Class 5 and Class 8 results 2026 on the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Additionally, students can check their results and pass status on the IE Education portal.
LIVE UPDATES | RBSE Class 5 and 8 results on March 24 at Rajshaladarpan portal
|Rajasthan Board Class
|Result date
|Class 5, Class 8
|March 24, 2026
The RBSE Class 8 exams 2026 were held from February 19 to March 4, 2026, and the RBSE Class 5 exams from February 20 to March 5, 2026. Over 26 lakh students appeared for the Class 5 and Class 8 exams this year. The exams were held in a single shift, generally from morning hours, following standard guidelines issued by the board.
In previous years, the Rajasthan board announced the BSER Class 5 and Class 8 results in the last week of May. In 2025, the Class 8 results were declared around May 26, followed by Class 5 results on May 30. Last year, 22,22,369 students passed their RBSE Class 8 exam out of a total of 6,65,562 boys and 5,99,056 girls appearing for the Rajasthan Class 8 exam last year. The overall pass percentage was 96.66 per cent.
In Class 5 last year, 13,30,190 students registered, and 12,96,495 students passed. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 97.47 per cent.
Last year, RBSE conducted the Class 5 examinations from April 7 to April 17, 2025, while the Class 8 exams were held from March 20 to April 2, 2025.
In 2024, both Class 5 and Class 8 results were released on May 30. A total of 14,35,696 students appeared for the RBSE Class 5 exams that year, out of which 13,93,423 students qualified, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 97.06 per cent. Girls outperformed boys, achieving a pass percentage of 97.23 per cent, while the pass percentage among boys stood at 96.89 per cent.
For RBSE Class 8 last year, a total of 12,50,800 candidates appeared for the exams, and 11,97,321 of them passed, recording an overall pass percentage of 95.72 per cent. Similar to Class 5, girl students performed better, with a pass percentage of 96.39 per cent, compared to 95.14 per cent among boys.
In 2023, the Class 8 results were announced on May 17, while the Class 5 results were declared on June 1.
In 2022, the results for both classes were released on June 8.
In 2021, the results were delayed due to the pandemic, and Class 5 results were announced on July 30, while Class 8 evaluation followed an alternative assessment policy.