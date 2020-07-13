Declared! RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Science Result 2020: 91.66% pass inter exam

RBSE 12th Science Result 2020: Check result at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh RBSE 12th Science Result 2020: Check result at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

RBSE BSER Rajasthan Board 12th Science Result 2020: A week after completion of the pending class 12 exam, the Board of School Education Rajasthan, Ajmer (RBSE) announced the result of senior secondary science stream examination today. It was declared at 4 pm from the board office in presence of state education minister Govind Singh Dotasra.

The percentage for RBSE class 12 science exams continues to be over 90 per cent (at 91.66 per cent), however, it could not break last year’s record high score of 92.88 per cent. Despite a slight drop from 2019, the pass percentage is still higher than that of 2018’s, 91.09 per cent and 2017’s 90.36 per cent.

A total of 2.39 lakh (2,39,800) students had appeared for the science stream this year that was concluded on June 27 after it was deferred from March. Once released, the students can check the results through the websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

This year, over 9 lakh students appeared in the senior secondary exams, which was concluded on June 30. The board conducted the pending exams on major papers like English, Hindi, Mathematics, Geography. The result of commerce and arts and class 10 are expected to be announced this month.

