RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Science Result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: When, where and how to check marks

RBSE 12th Science Result 2020 LIVE: Check result at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

RBSE BSER Rajasthan Board 12th Science Result 2020 LIVE Updates: A week after completion of the pending class 12 exam, the Board of School Education Rajasthan, Ajmer (RBSE) will announce the result of senior secondary science stream examination today. As per the RBSE, the result will be announced at 4 pm from the board office in presence of state education minister Govind Singh Dotasra.

A total of 2.39 lakh (2,39,800) students had appeared for the science stream this year that was concluded on June 27 after it was deferred from March. Once released, the students can check the results through the websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

Last year, record-high percentage of 92.88 per cent students had cleared the science stream exam. Science has been the top-performing stream in the Rajasthan Board class 12 exams as it had a better passing percentage than commerce and humanities streams. It would be worth seeing if the science stream could continue to hold its top spot this year too.

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Science Result 2020 Live: Check in Hindi

This year, over 9 lakh students appeared in the senior secondary exams, which was concluded on June 30. The board conducted the pending exams on major papers like English, Hindi, Mathematics, Geography. The result of commerce and arts and class 10 are expected to be announced this month.