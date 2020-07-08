scorecardresearch
RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Science Result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: When, where and how to check marks

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Science Result 2020, BSER Class 12th Science Result 2020 at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in LIVE Updates: A total of 2.39 lakh (2,39,800) students who had appeared for the science stream this year will get their result today. The result will be announced at 4 pm

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 8, 2020 12:35:40 pm
RBSE 12th Science Result 2020 RBSE 12th Science Result 2020 LIVE: Check result at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

RBSE BSER Rajasthan Board 12th Science Result 2020 LIVE Updates: A week after completion of the pending class 12 exam, the Board of School Education Rajasthan, Ajmer (RBSE) will announce the result of senior secondary science stream examination today. As per the RBSE, the result will be announced at 4 pm from the board office in presence of state education minister Govind Singh Dotasra.

A total of 2.39 lakh (2,39,800) students had appeared for the science stream this year that was concluded on June 27 after it was deferred from March. Once released, the students can check the results through the websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

Last year, record-high percentage of 92.88 per cent students had cleared the science stream exam. Science has been the top-performing stream in the Rajasthan Board class 12 exams as it had a better passing percentage than commerce and humanities streams. It would be worth seeing if the science stream could continue to hold its top spot this year too.

This year, over 9 lakh students appeared in the senior secondary exams, which was concluded on June 30. The board conducted the pending exams on major papers like English, Hindi, Mathematics, Geography. The result of commerce and arts and class 10 are expected to be announced this month.

Live Blog

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Science Result 2020 LIVE Updates: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in, result to be available at these websites

12:34 (IST)08 Jul 2020
12:28 (IST)08 Jul 2020
How much should I score to pass?

To pass the Rajasthan Board exams, students have to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks. In the RBSE class 12 Science stream, the students have to pass separately in the practicals as well as the theory papers.

12:24 (IST)08 Jul 2020
Only science stream result

While nearly 9 lakh students had registered with RBSE to appear for class 12 board exams, the result of only science stream students - near 2.39 lakh - will be declared today. Due to the huge amount of students appearing for the exams, the Rajasthan Board declares results in two parts. The result for commerce and arts streams will be declared soon too 

12:16 (IST)08 Jul 2020
Would science retain its position has top-performing stream?

Last year, record-high percentage of 92.88 per cent students had cleared the science stream exam. It was one of the best performing steams for the Rajasthan board. It would be worth seeing if the stream can keep up with the last year’s performance.

12:09 (IST)08 Jul 2020
Who will announce the result?

State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara will announce the result. The Rajasthan Board chairperson DP Jaroli will also be presented at the ceremony. Considering the coronavirus pandemic, the declaration will be made by following social distancing from the Board headquarters.

12:06 (IST)08 Jul 2020
RBSE class 12: When and where will result be out?

The Rajasthan Board will release the result of Class 12 science exams today - July 8 at 4 pm from its head office. A total of 2,39,800 students who had registered to appear for the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer class 12 science exam will get to know their marks today.

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Science Result 2020 LIVE: Last year, record-high percentage of 92.88 per cent students had cleared the science stream exam. It was one of the best performing steams for the Rajasthan board. It would be worth seeing if the stream can keep up with the last year’s performance. A total of 2,60,582 candidates registered for the class 12 Science exam in 2019. This year, as many as 2,39,800 registered for the RBSE class 12 science exams.

