RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result 2026 Date Live Updates: Result to be declared on March 31 at 10 am

RBSE 12th Results Live: The results will cover all three streams — Science, Commerce and Arts — and will be made available online using roll number credentials.

Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer, will announce the RBSE Class 12 Result 2026 on March 31 at 10 am, announced Education Minister Madan Dilawar. He further said that the Rajasthan Board senior secondary board exam results will be announced by connecting online with the Board of Secondary Education office from the Udaipur District Collectorate. Once released, RBSE Class 12 students will be able to check their scores on the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The BSER 12th Class results will cover all three streams — Science, Commerce, and Arts — and will be made available online using roll number credentials.

Along with the RBSE results, the board will also release stream-wise performance data, toppers, and overall pass percentages. Students must note that the online marksheet is provisional, and original certificates will be issued later through their respective schools. Apart from the Rajasthan Board’s official website, RBSE senior secondary exam students can also check their intermediate results and pass-fail status on the IE Education Portal.

FAQs Answered| RBSE Class 12th Board Results 2026 Story continues below this ad In the previous session, the Rajasthan Board recorded high pass percentages across all streams, with Commerce emerging as the top-performing stream at 99.07%, followed by Science at around 98.4%, and Arts at approximately 97.7%. These consistently strong results highlight the board’s steady academic performance trend, setting expectations for another high pass percentage this year as well. Live Updates Mar 30, 2026 02:10 PM IST RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result 2026 Date Live Updates: Will all streams results be out? The BSER 12th Class results will cover all three streams — Science, Commerce, and Arts — and will be made available online using roll number credentials. Mar 30, 2026 02:09 PM IST RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result 2026 Date Live Updates: Where to check? Once released, RBSE Class 12 students will be able to check their scores on the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Mar 30, 2026 02:09 PM IST RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result 2026 Date Live Updates: Results on March 31 RBSE Results tomorrorw at 10 am RBSE Class 12th Results 2026: Candidates can check results on the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in (Representational image/ Express photo by Gajendra Yadav) Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The RBSE Class 12 board examinations for 2026 were conducted from February 12 to March 11 across the state, with lakhs of students appearing for the exams. The Rajasthan board typically releases results in phases or together for all streams, depending on the completion of evaluation and verification processes.

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