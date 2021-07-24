RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Alternative evaluation criteria devised to calculate result

RBSE BSER Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the class 12 results 2021 today at 4 pm via the press conference. Once declared, students can check their results at the official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.
RBSE did not conduct the class 12 board exams in the state due to the second wave of Covid-19. The class 12 exams were scheduled to be held in April 2021 which were later postponed and eventually cancelled by the board.
Earlier in June, the RBSE announced the marking scheme for class 12 results. According to the announcement, the results will be prepared on the basis of evaluation criteria similar to the one being used by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).
The evaluation scheme for class 12 will include three components. These three components include the marks obtained by students in class 10, class 11 and class 12 examinations. Class 10 and class 11 components will have a weightage of 40 per cent and 20 per cent while class 12 component will have a weightage of 20 per cent.
In last year’s passing criteria for the Rajasthan board exams, students had to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks. For subjects having both practical and theoretical sections, students had to clear both the sections separately. In 2020, A total of 34,079 students passed from the Commerce stream, recording a 94.49 per cent passing percentage.
Once declared, the students can check the results through the websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. The students will get their marksheets once schools get opened, meanwhile, they can download the provisional marksheet from the websites
Rajasthan Board was among the few education boards in India which released the result after conducting all the exams in 2020. While the Rajasthan Board had to stop conducting exams due to the coronavirus, it decided to hold the pending exams again in June 2020. The pending exams concluded on June 30 and within a week, the result is being declared. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had instructed the state Education Department to make proper arrangements for conducting exams and evaluating answer scripts for the timely result declaration
RBSE declared the results of arts, commerce, and science streams separately last year. The pass percentage in each stream was:
Arts: 90.70 per cent
Commerce: 94.49 per cent
Science: 91.66 per cent
As all the board exams were conducted the RBSE last year, the board released the results of arts, commerce and science streams separately.
The exams for class 12 were earlier scheduled to be conducted on April 18, 2021 but were later postponed due to second wave of Covid-19. However, the board later decided to cancel the class 12 exams considering the safety of students and teachers.
To check the results for class 12, students can visit the site of RBSE. Click on the “Result of Secondary (class 12) exam 2021” tab. Enter the necessary details to log in like roll number, registration number, or verification code. The result will appear on the screen once the details are submitted. Download the result and take a printout for further reference.
The class 12 exams were cancelled this year due to the second wave of COVID-19. According to medical experts, the third wave could be more dangerous for the children and therefore they will be more prone to get infected, compelling the government to cancel the class 12 board exams. They had earlier been postponed in April 2021.
