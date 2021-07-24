RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Alternative evaluation criteria devised to calculate result

Sudents can check their results at the official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

RBSE BSER Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the class 12 results 2021 today at 4 pm via the press conference. Once declared, students can check their results at the official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE did not conduct the class 12 board exams in the state due to the second wave of Covid-19. The class 12 exams were scheduled to be held in April 2021 which were later postponed and eventually cancelled by the board.

Read | Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th Result 2021: When and where to check

Earlier in June, the RBSE announced the marking scheme for class 12 results. According to the announcement, the results will be prepared on the basis of evaluation criteria similar to the one being used by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The evaluation scheme for class 12 will include three components. These three components include the marks obtained by students in class 10, class 11 and class 12 examinations. Class 10 and class 11 components will have a weightage of 40 per cent and 20 per cent while class 12 component will have a weightage of 20 per cent.

In last year’s passing criteria for the Rajasthan board exams, students had to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks. For subjects having both practical and theoretical sections, students had to clear both the sections separately. In 2020, A total of 34,079 students passed from the Commerce stream, recording a 94.49 per cent passing percentage.