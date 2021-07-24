RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2021 declared, 99.97 pass percentage

Students can now head to the official websites where the result links have been activated- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

RBSE BSER Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2021: The Rajasthan Board, Ajmer class 12 results 2021 were declared today at 4 pm for all three streams. Students can now visit to the official websites where the result links have been activated- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Due to a heavy load of traffic, the servers of result websites are down but are expected to be operational soon.

Check LIVE Updates | RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2021 Result of all streams declared, website links crash

The overall passing percentage recorded this year is at 99.97. Commerce stream has the highest pass percentage of 99.73 percent followed by the science stream at 99.48 percent, and the arts stream at 99.19 percent. Over 8 lakh students had registered for the class 12 exams this year out of which around 5 lakh were from Arts stream.

The Education Minister Govind Dotasra announced that students who are not happy with their marks can re-appear for improvement exams. No dates have been officially announced for such exams. Exams will also be conducted for private students. The education minister stressed that the government will make sure such students do not lose an academic year.

These results were prepared on the basis of an evaluation process prepared by the Rajasthan board, and is similar to the one created by CBSE this year. The assessment method has three components — class 10 marks will have a 40 percent importance, class 11 will another 40 percent weightage and 20 percent has been relied on internals or practicals

Due to the second wave of Covid-19, the Rajasthan government cancelled the offline exams which were to be conducted in April 2021.