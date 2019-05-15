RBSE Rajasthan Board Ajmer 12th Result 2019 Science and Commerce: How to check marks online?

Toggle Menu
RBSE BSER 12th Result 2019, Rajasthan Board Ajmer 12th Result 2019 Science and Commerce: RBSE BSER 12th Result 2019, Rajasthan Board Ajmer 12th Result 2019 Science and Commerce by evening. The Class 12 Humanities results will be declared in the last week of May, and Class 10 results in the first week of June, said RBSE board Director GK Mathur.

Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th Result 2019: The Class 12 Humanities results will be declared in the last week of May, and Class 10 results in the first week of June. (Representational image)

RBSE BSER 12th Result 2019, Rajasthan Board Ajmer 12th Result 2019: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer has declared the results of Intermediate or Class 12 (Science, Commerce) examination on Wednesday as told to indianexpress.com by Director GK Mathur. He said, “The results of Class 12 (Science and Commerce) examination will be declared on Wednesday, May 15 at 4 pm. The students can check the results through the websites – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.”

RBSE Rajasthan Board class 12 LIVE updates

The Class 12 Humanities results will be declared in the last week of May, and Class 10 results in the first week of June, added Mathur. A total of 6.5 lakh students appeared in class 12 (Science and Commerce) examination that was concluded on March 14, 2019.

Also read | When and where to check BSER 12th results

Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th Result 2019: How to check

The RBSE intermediate Science, Commerce results will be available on the official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.inrajresults.nic.in. The candidates can check their marks through the official websites, and enter their roll number to view their scores. The candidates can also avail their marks through SMS.

IN PICTURES | Rajasthan Board BSER 12th Science, Commerce results 2019 declared

RBSE 12 result via SMS: To check the result on SMS, one has to follow this procedure –

Science students can check result by typing RESULT<space>RAJ12S<space>ROLL NUMBER and sending it to 56263

For Commerce students, the result can be availed by typing RESULT<space>RAJ12C<space>Roll number and sending it to 56263

Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th results via app: The students can check the results through other apps available at the Google Play Store. To get the results via an app, candidates have to pre-register their roll numbers.

Last year, over 5 lakh candidates appeared for the High School exams, while 48,000 students appeared for the Commerce examination and 2.25 lakh students appeared for the science paper. The result was declared on May 24, and as many as 87.78 per cent students cleared the examination successfully.

Meanwhile, Haryana Board class 12th result 2019 will also be declared today. The same is expected by 3 pm at the official websites, bseh.org.in and indiaresult.com. To clear, one needs to get 33 per cent marks.

