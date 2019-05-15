BSER, RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th result 2019 declared HIGHLIGHTS: Meet toppers, check direct link

RBSE BSER 12th Result 2019, Rajasthan Board Ajmer 12th Result 2019 HIGHLIGHTS: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer has declared the result of class 12 board or intermediate exams today at its official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. The intermediate exam result for Commerce and Science streams will be announced at 4 pm. The exams for RBSE class 12 were conducted from March 8 and April 2, 2019. The result fro RBSE class 12 Humanities will be declared later this month.
In a reverse trend, the result of science students is better than that of RBSE class 12 commerce students. The overall pass percentage of Science stream was recorded at 92.88% while in commerce 91.46% students cleared the Rajasthan Board class 12 commerce exam. In previous years, commerce students have been scoring better. Check full exam analysis here
RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th result 2019: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official websites mentioned above
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘RBSE class 12 result for commerce’ or ‘RBSE class 12 result for science’
Step 3: Log-in using the registration number
Step 4: The RBSE result will appear
Step 5: Download and take a print out
Last year, the pass percentage for RBSE class 12 science stream was 87.78 per cent. Over 48,113 students appeared in class 12 commerce exams and 2.34 lakh appeared in the science exam.
Rajasthan Board: Girls outperform boys
Girls have performed better than boys in both Commerce and Science streams of Rajasthan class 12 board result 2019. In BSER class 12 science, 95.86% girls passed the exam while 91.59% boys cleared the same. In RBSE class 12 Commerce, 89.40% boys and 95.31% girls cleared the Rajasthan board result.
Class 12 Rajasthan Board commerce 91.46% pass
In Rajasthan Board class 12 commerce stream, a total of 42140 candidates registered out of which 41651 appeared. A total of 91.46% students cleared the exam.
Science students score better than commerce
In a reverse trend, the result of science students is better than that of RBSE class 12 commerce students. The overall pass percentage of Science stream was recorded at 92.88% while in commerce 91.46% students cleared the Rajasthan Board class 12 commerce exam. In previous years, commerce students have been scoring better.
Rajasthan Board:92.88% pass Science class 12
A total of 260582 candidates registered for class 12 Science exam out of which 257719 cleared the same. In Rajasthan class 12 Science stream, 92.88% cleared the exam.
All pass in these subjects
In Science Info-tech, environment science and infotech all the students who appeared for the exam, cleared it. There were the most scoring subject. Here is list of top scoring subjects in Rajasthan Board class 12 Science stream -
Info tech - 100%
Environment science - 100%
Security - 100%
Hindi - 99.61%
Agri Chemistry - 99.22%
BSER Rajasthan Board class 12: Top subjects list
Top five subjects in Rajasthan Board class 12 commerce -
Hindi - 98.85%
English - 98.46%
Infor Tech - 91.92%
Economics - 96.65%
Maths - 96.66%
Rajasthan Board class 12 commerce: Best result in Hindi
In the commerce stream, the most scoring subject remain Hindi. As many as 99/16% students in regular and 68.28% clear the exam in private mode. The overall pass percentage for Hindi (comp) subject was 98.85% - the highest this year.
Rajasthan Board class 12 Science: Girls outperform boys by 5%
In science stream, 92.88% students have passed the exam. Girls have outperformed boys, yet again. As many as 91.59% boys have cleared the exam. Taking a lead of nearly 5%, as many as 95.86% girls clear the exam.
Puneet tops exam
Puneet Maheshwari tops Rajasthan Board class 12 exam in science stream. He has surpassed over 2.5 lakh students who had appeared in the exam.
Rajasthan Board result declared!
BSER class 12: How to check result via SMS?
For Commerce students, the result can be availed by typing RESULT<space>RAJ12C<space>Roll number and sending it to 56263
For Science students, the result can be availed by typing RESULT<space>RAJ12S<space>ROLL NUMBER and sending it to 56263
Declared! Rajasthan Board class 12 result
The BSER has declared the result for Class 12 science and commerce stream today at its official websites.
Result in 10 minutes, confirms officials
Talking to indianexpress.com, an official confirmed that the result for BSER or Rajasthan Board class 12 will be declared at 4 pm.
Rajasthan Board 12th result: Documents needed
Students need to keep their RBSE admit card ready. In order to check the result, one would require to enter the roll number and date of birth, as mentioned in the hall ticket or admit card.
BSER class 12 result: Girls performed better than boys
In Rajasthan Board class 12 commerce result, 95.42% girls and 89.23% boys passed. In BSER class 12 science result, 85.08% boys and nearly 87% girls passed the exam. These stats are from last year and a similar trend is expected this year as well.
Commerce students fare better than science?
Last year, 91.09% students cleared the RBSE class 12 commerce board exam while in science stream 86.6% students could pass the BSER class 12 Science result. This year too the result of commerce students is expected to be better than science students in Rajasathan 12th Board results.
Why is the class 12 result being declared in 2 parts?
Combined all the streams, nearly 9-10 lakh students appear for the class 12 Rajasthan Board exams each year. That is why the result is being bifurcated in two parts. The second will part of the result consists of science stream. This is being done to avoid traffic on the website and hence declare result smoothly, as per sources in RBSE or Rajasthan board.
BSER Rajasthan Board: Over 3 lakh students await result
A total of 2,60,617 students appeared in science and in commerce stream 42,146 students appeared for the class 12 board exam. Thus, over 3 lakh students are awaiting the results.
RBSE class 12 result available at alternative website
Meanwhile, the result is also available at the other website, bserexam.com.
RBSE Rajasthan Board class 12 result direct link
The RBSE has uploaded the link for the result on its website. The link, however, is not activated yet and is expected to work only after 3 pm.
Why Rajasthan Board RBSE class 12 result early?
Last year the result was declared on May 24, following the trend set by all major boards the result for Rajasthan RBSE is also being declared early. Earlier, CBSE, UP Board, CISCE, Bihar board all have declared the results early.
RBSE Rajasthan Boar class 12 result 2019: Websites to check
Apart from the official websites, ajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. The result will also be available at examresults.nic.in and indiaresults.com
RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th result 2019: How to check on phone?
Rajastahan RBSE Board 12th pass percentage result expected to rise
Last year, the results were announced on June 8 and the pass percentage for science was 90.36 per cent while for commerce it was 90.88 per cent. This was a hike from 2017 and another hike is expected this year.
RBSE Rajasthan: Exam dates
This year, the examination started with English on March 8 and concluded on April 2 with Sanskrit literature.
RBSE Rajasthan class 12 result 2019: Date and time
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the class 12 results for commerce and science stream students today at its official websites. The result will be available for students to check from 3 pm onwards.