BSER, RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th result 2019 declared HIGHLIGHTS: Meet toppers, check direct link

RBSE BSER 12th Result 2019, Rajasthan Board Ajmer 12th Result 2019 HIGHLIGHTS: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer has declared the result of class 12 board or intermediate exams today at its official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. The intermediate exam result for Commerce and Science streams will be announced at 4 pm. The exams for RBSE class 12 were conducted from March 8 and April 2, 2019. The result fro RBSE class 12 Humanities will be declared later this month.

Advertising

In Pictures| Check the list of websites to check result

In a reverse trend, the result of science students is better than that of RBSE class 12 commerce students. The overall pass percentage of Science stream was recorded at 92.88% while in commerce 91.46% students cleared the Rajasthan Board class 12 commerce exam. In previous years, commerce students have been scoring better. Check full exam analysis here

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘RBSE class 12 result for commerce’ or ‘RBSE class 12 result for science’

Step 3: Log-in using the registration number

Step 4: The RBSE result will appear

Step 5: Download and take a print out

Read| RBSE, BSER Rajasthan Board result: How to check

Last year, the pass percentage for RBSE class 12 science stream was 87.78 per cent. Over 48,113 students appeared in class 12 commerce exams and 2.34 lakh appeared in the science exam.