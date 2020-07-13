RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Commerce Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Result to be released soon at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

RBSE BSER Rajasthan Board 12th Commerce Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Rajasthan will announce the result of Class 12 Commerce today. According to the board, the result will be released at 11:15 am.
This year, around 3 lakh students appeared for the commerce stream exam, which was concluded on June 30 after being deferred from March. Once released, the students can check the results through the websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.
READ | How to check RBSE 12th Commerce stream result
To check the result, the students need to click on the result link available on the websites. Enter registration number, roll number and results will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout for further reference.
The board conducted the pending exams from June 18. The pending exams for class 12 were conducted for major papers – Mathematics, Geography, English literature, Hindi literature, besides Social Science, Mathematics for class 10.
Step 1: Visit the official websites mentioned above
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘RBSE class 12 result for commerce’
Step 3: Log-in using the registration number
Step 4: The RBSE result will appear
Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference
Link to check the result has uploaded on the website. The link, however, is yet to be activated. Once activated students can check results by using their admit card or roll number.
Unlike other boards, results for RBSE class 12 will be declaring the result on the basis of class 12 board exams. All the exams were held by the board despite the coronavirus lockdown. Some of the exams which were cancelled earlier were held in June. Now, students who would have at least 30 percent marks would clear the exam. For exams having both theory and practical aspects, students will have to clear both parts. For RBSE pass percentage has been above 90+ over the years, that is, most of the students clear the exams.
In 2019, as many as 92.88 per cent students cleared the class 12 Rajasthan Board exam in science stream, while 91.46 per cent cleared the commerce stream class 12 board exam and 88 per cent cleared class RBSE 12 in arts. Science was the best and arts the worst-performing stream.
Last year, in several subjects including, infotech, environmental science, and security — all the students who appeared for the exam had passed it, implying, these subjects had a pass percentage of 100 per cent. Further, Hindi and Agri chemistry also have almost all students clearing the exam with99.61 and 99.22 per cent as pass percentage. It would be worth to see which subjects records the highest pass percentage this year
Students need to keep their RBSE admit card ready. In order to check the result, one would require to enter the roll number and date of birth, as mentioned in the hall ticket or admit card.
Students can also check result via SMS. Commerce stream students can check result by typing RESULT<space>RAJ12C<space>ROLL NUMBER and sending it to 56263
In case a student fails in one or two subjects, they are eligible for supplementary or compartment exams. The board had conducted the supplementary examination between July to August last year. The dates of these exams are expected to be announced after the result declaration. The result for supplementary exams is declared by September usually which also is expected to be delayed further as the entire academic cycle has been shifted this year. In case a student fails in all exams, s/he will be declared failed.
Students can also register with indianexpress.com to get a link to their results as and when it is declared. The candidates need to register with their roll number and mail id
Rajasthan Board is among the few education boards in India which have released the result after conducting all the exams. While the Rajasthan Board had to stop conducting exams due to the coronavirus, it decided to hold the pending exams again in June. The pending exams concluded on June 30 and within a week, the result is being declared. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had instructed the state Education Department to make proper arrangements for conducting exams and evaluating answer scripts for the timely result declaration.
Once declared, the students can check the results through the websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. The students will get their marksheets once schools get opened, meanwhile, they can download the provisional marksheet from the websites
To pass the Rajasthan Board exams, students have to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks. In the RBSE class 12 Science stream, the students have to pass separately in the practicals as well as the theory papers.
The Rajasthan Board will release the result of Class 12 commerce stream exams today - July 13 at 11:15 am. Aound 3 lakh students who had registered to appear for the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer class 12 commerce exam will get to know their marks today.