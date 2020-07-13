RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Commerce Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Result to be released soon at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

Rajasthan Board 12th Commerce Result 2020 LIVE: Check results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Representational image/ file Rajasthan Board 12th Commerce Result 2020 LIVE: Check results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Representational image/ file

RBSE BSER Rajasthan Board 12th Commerce Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Rajasthan will announce the result of Class 12 Commerce today. According to the board, the result will be released at 11:15 am.

This year, around 3 lakh students appeared for the commerce stream exam, which was concluded on June 30 after being deferred from March. Once released, the students can check the results through the websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

To check the result, the students need to click on the result link available on the websites. Enter registration number, roll number and results will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout for further reference.

The board conducted the pending exams from June 18. The pending exams for class 12 were conducted for major papers – Mathematics, Geography, English literature, Hindi literature, besides Social Science, Mathematics for class 10.