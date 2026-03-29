RBSE Rajasthan Board Results 2026: What is the passing marks for intermediate students?

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to release the Class 12 Result 2026 by the end of March. The results for all three streams — Science, Commerce, and Arts — will be announced simultaneously through a press conference led by Rajasthan Cabinet Education Minister Madan Dilawar and board officials. Following the announcement, the direct link to check scorecards will be activated on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

FAQs Answered| RBSE Class 12th Board Results 2026

Students can also access their results on rajresults.nic.in. RBSE conducted the Rajasthan Board Class 12 exams 2026 from February 12 to March 11. The RBSE 12th results will also be available at IE Education.

RBSE 12th Result 2026: Passing Marks

To pass the RBSE Class 12 exams, students must secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject, with theory and practical components evaluated separately. This rule applies uniformly across all streams — Science, Commerce, and Arts.

Students who fall short of this threshold in one or two subjects will not be declared to pass in the overall examination. Those who are dissatisfied with their Rajasthan Board 12th result may request a recheck or scrutiny online.

Read More | Rajasthan Board Class 10th, 12th exams twice from next year

To check the RBSE 12th scorecard, students must visit rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in, click on the RBSE Class 12 Result 2026 link on the homepage, and enter their roll number and date of birth. The result will appear on screen, after which students can download the provisional marksheet as a PDF.

The RBSE 12th result 2026 will be provisional; students must collect their original marksheet from their respective schools a few days after the online result is declared. In case of heavy traffic on the official site, students will likely have the option to check results and marks via SMS, as they did last year. In the past academic sessions, students could check results via SMS by sending RJ12S, RJ12A, or RJ12C, followed by their roll number to 5676750 or 56263 for Science, Arts, and Commerce, respectively.

RBSE 12th Result: Last academic year performance

In the last RBSE academic session, the commerce stream registered the highest pass percentage at 99.07%, followed by the Arts with 97.70%, while Science recorded a pass percentage of 94.43%. The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, declared the Class 12 results last year on May 22 at 5 pm for all three streams combined.