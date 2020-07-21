RBSE Ajmer 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Rajasthan Board results to be released at 3:15 pm

RBSE BSER Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Rajasthan Board Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer will declare the state class 12 results for the Arts stream on July 21 at 3.15 pm. Once declared, students can check their results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
To clear the exams, students need to obtain at least 33 per cent marks in each subject. For subjects having different theoretical and practical aspects, students will have to clear both the exams separately.
The RBSE senior secondary exams were initially scheduled to be held in March but it was postponed midway due to Covid-19 outbreak. The pending exams were then conducted in June under proper social distancing guidelines.
RBSE 12th Result 2020 Live: Check in Hindi
The board had earlier declared the state class 12 results for both the Commerce and the Science streams. A total of 34,079 students passed from the Commerce stream this year, recording 94.49 passing percentage. The percentage for RBSE class 12 Science also crossed 90 per cent, however, it could not break 2019’s record high score of 92.88 per cent.
RBSE cheif Arvind Kumar Sangwa confirmed that a total of 5,90,923 students appeared for the Arts stream exam this year. Due to high influx, a candidate can face difficulties in accessing their scorecard on the websites mentioned above. In that case, he/she can get themselves registered here at indianexpress.com. In order to complete the registration they need to fill the box below, after which the results or any updates regarding the same will be communicated to them on their registered mobile no and email id.
The results will be released in multiple websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. It will also be hosted by indiaresults.com.
In order to check the results, a candidate needs to follow the steps mentioned below.
Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘results’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using roll number mentioned on your admit card
Step 5: After which result will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download it and take a print out for further reference
Good morning all, today the Rajasthan Board Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the results of the state class 12 exams for the Arts stream. The development was confirmed by state education minister Govind Singh Dotasra in a tweet.