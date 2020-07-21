RBSE Ajmer 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Rajasthan Board results to be released at 3:15 pm

Once declared, students can check their results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Once declared, students can check their results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE BSER Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Rajasthan Board Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer will declare the state class 12 results for the Arts stream on July 21 at 3.15 pm. Once declared, students can check their results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

To clear the exams, students need to obtain at least 33 per cent marks in each subject. For subjects having different theoretical and practical aspects, students will have to clear both the exams separately.

The RBSE senior secondary exams were initially scheduled to be held in March but it was postponed midway due to Covid-19 outbreak. The pending exams were then conducted in June under proper social distancing guidelines.

RBSE 12th Result 2020 Live: Check in Hindi

The board had earlier declared the state class 12 results for both the Commerce and the Science streams. A total of 34,079 students passed from the Commerce stream this year, recording 94.49 passing percentage. The percentage for RBSE class 12 Science also crossed 90 per cent, however, it could not break 2019’s record high score of 92.88 per cent.