RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result 2020: How to check marks online

RBSE BSER Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2020: A total of 5,90,923 candidates who appeared in the Rajasthan Board Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer class 12 board exams in the arts stream will be able to check their result today – July 21 at official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. The result link will be active by 3:15 pm.

The board had earlier declared the state class 12 results for both the commerce and the science streams. A total of 34,079 students passed from the commerce stream this year, recording 94.49 passing percentage. The percentage for RBSE class 12 science also crossed 90 per cent, however, it could not break 2019’s record high score of 92.88 per cent. A higher pass percentage is expected from arts stream too.

RBSE BSER Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2020: How to check marks online

Since the number of candidates is over 5.9 lakh, the official website might face a heavy influx of traffic. To get notified about the result as and when it is declared, students can register with indianexpress.com. To do so, they will have to fill in the box given below –

In order to check the results via websites, a candidate needs to follow the steps mentioned below.

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘results’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using roll number mentioned on your admit card

Step 5: After which result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it and take a print out for further reference

To clear the exams, students need to obtain at least 33 per cent marks in each subject. For subjects having different theoretical and practical aspects, students will have to clear both the exams separately. Last year, the overall pass percentage was 88 per cent which was significantly lower than 94.65 per cent in 2018.

This year, the exams for RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Arts were initially held in March but it was postponed midway due to Covid-19 outbreak. The pending exams were then conducted in June under proper social distancing guidelines.

Meanwhile, the board is yet to decide on a date to release the state class 10 results. However, it is expected to be announced by the end of July or August first week.

