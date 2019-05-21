RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Arts result 2019: When and where to check

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2019: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer will declare the results of class 12 Humanities stream examination on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 3 pm. Speaking to indianexpress.com, RBSE PRO Rajendra Gupta said, “The results of Class 12 Arts examination will be declared tomorrow at 3 pm. The results will be declared through a press conference from the board office, Ajmer.”

Around 5.3 lakh candidates who had appeared in the class 12 Arts examination can check the results through the official websites – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. The examination was conducted from March 7 to 14, 2019.

Rajasthan 12th Arts Result 2019: When and where to check

The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Apart from it, the results will be available at indiaresults.com.

RBSE 12th result via SMS: The results will also be available through SMS. Candidates can send an SMS to 56263 with the following message: RESULT<space>RAJ12A<space>ROLL NUMBER.

The BSER declared the results of Class 12 Science, Commerce stream examination on May 15, 2019. In a reverse trend, the result of science students was better than that of RBSE class 12 commerce students. The overall pass percentage of Science stream was recorded at 92.88 per cent while in commerce 91.46 per cent students cleared the Rajasthan Board class 12 commerce exam. Puneet Maheshwari has emerged as the topper in Science stream.