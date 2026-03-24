RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026: 94.23% students pass, check result at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, IE Education

RBSE BSER Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 Declared: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Secretary Gajendra Singh Rathore and Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Singh Dilawar today (March 24) announced the Class 10 results for the 2026 exams. BSER Class 10 students can check their results on the official websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in as well as on the IE Education portal. A total of 10,68,078 students received their Class 10 RBSE results, while 7,811 students received Praveshika exam results.

RBSE Class 10th Secondary Result 2026 Live Updates

The Rajasthan board Class 10 results have been announced at a press conference held at the RBSE headquarters in Ajmer.

To know more about the RBSE Class 10 result, including passing marks, toppers, and more, students can check the IE Education portal.

The Rajasthan board Class 10 examinations were conducted from February 12 to February 28.

Read More | Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2026: How to check results

The BSER follows a nine-point grading scale, ranging from A1 (91–100 marks) to E2 (0–20 marks). Students must secure at least a D grade to pass, while those receiving an F in any subject are required to appear for supplementary exams.

Read | RBSE 10th Result 2026 — FAQs answered

Last year, the Rajasthan Board declared the Class 10 results on May 28, for the exams held between March 6 and April 4. The overall pass percentage last year was recorded at 93.60 per cent. Last year, 10,94,186 students registered for the exam, of whom 10,71,460 appeared and 10,02,842 passed.

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Among boys, 5,61,453 appeared and 5,23,043 passed, recording a pass percentage of 93.16%. Of the successful candidates, 2,69,141 secured first division, 2,05,445 second division, 48,350 third division, and 107 passed without a division. Additionally, 16,304 boys were placed in the supplementary category.

Among girls, 5,10,007 appeared and 4,79,799 passed, achieving a higher pass percentage of 94.08%. Of those who passed, 2,77,229 secured first division, 1,71,329 second division, 31,169 third division, and 72 passed without a division. A total of 14,295 girls were placed in the supplementary category.

In 2024, 93.03 per cent of students passed. In 2023, the overall pass percentage for Class 10 was 90.49 per cent, while in 2022 it stood at 82.89 per cent. In 2021, 2020, and 2019, the pass percentage was 99.56 per cent, 80.63 per cent, and 79.9 per cent, respectively.