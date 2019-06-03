RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th result 2019: When and where to check

BSER RBSE Rajasthan Board class 10th result 2019: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER), Ajmer will release the result of class 10 board exams on June 3. Over 11 lakh students appeared for the RBSE class 10 exams this year, which were conducted from March 14 to March 27. Students can check their results on the websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

Advertising

Meanwhile, the result for BSER class 12 was declared in two parts — Rajasthan Board class 12 science, commerce result on May 15 and BSER class 12 Arts result 2019 on May 22. The result for class 12 Arts stream was worse that of Rajasthan Board’s Commerce and Science stream result.

RBSE BSER 10th result 2019: How to check on website

Step 1: Go to the official website for the RBSE (rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in)

Step 2: Click on the notification for ‘Result 2019’ flashing on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new tab.

Advertising

Step 4: Enter your details (roll number) in the field provided.

Step 5: Download the results and take a print out for further reference.

Read | RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th result 2019: Date and time updates

RBSE BSER 10th Result 2019: Results via SMS

The students can check result at indiaresults.com and examresults.net. To check their result via SMS, type RESULT<space>RAJ10<space>roll number and send it to 56263, you will get your result in the form of an SMS alert.

Last year, 10,82,972 students appeared for the Rajasthan Board class 10 exams. A total of 79.86 per cent students passed the exam out of which, the pass percentage for girls was 79.95 per cent and that of boys was 79.79 per cent.