RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022: How to check marks online, via SMS

RBSE BSER Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the class 10 results today i.e June 13 at 3 pm. Candidates can check their results at the official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

The RBSE class 10 board exams were held from March 31 to April 26, 2022. The examination was conducted from 8:30 am to 11:45 am. The scorecard/ marksheet will include the name of the student, board’s name, subject list and grades.



RBSE Class 10 results 2022: How to check on website

Step 1: Visit the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the “Result of Secondary (class 10) exam 2022” tab.

Step 3: Enter the required details to log in like roll number, registration number,

Step 4: The RBSE 10th result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for the future.

RBSE Class 10 results 2022: How to check result via SMS

To check the result on phone, students will have to follow the below-given steps:

Step 1: Type RESULT<space>RAJ10<space>roll number

Step 2: Send it to 56263.

In 2021, a total number of 12,55,385 students were present for the Rajasthan board class 10 examination. The overall passing percentage was 99.56 per cent.