Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

RBSE Rajasthan board 10th, 12th Supply Result declared: Here’s steps to check

Rajasthan board 10th, 12th Supply Result: The supplementary examinations for class 10 and 12 from August 4 to August 6. The results can be checked by the candidates on the official website:- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rbse result, rbse supply resultThe results can be checked by the candidates on the official website:- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in (File)

Rajasthan board 10th, 12th Supply Result: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer today released the results  for Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary examination. The results can be checked by the candidates on the official website:- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

The supplementary examinations for class 10 and 12 were held from August 4 to August 6.

RBSE Rajasthan board 10th, 12th Supply Result : How to check the result

Step 1-Go to the official website:- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2-On the homepage, click on the result link.

Step 3-Fill your login credentials such as roll number, mother’s name in the given fields.

Step 4- Tap on the ‘View Result’ button to submit.

Step 5- The result will show on screen.

Step 5- Download and take a print out of the result for future use and reference.

This year, class 10 board exams were conducted from March 31 to April 26 and an overall 82.89 per cent of students had passed the secondary exam.

RBSE conducted the class 12 theory exams from March 24 to April 26, 2022 between 8:30 am to 11:45 am. The practicals were conducted in February. In Arts stream,  an overall pass percentage of 96.33 per cent was recorded while for commerce stream, an overall pass percentage of 97.53% was recorded. In the RBSE Class 12 result declared for science stream, an overall pass percentage of 96.58% was recorded.

 

First published on: 03-09-2022 at 02:26:35 pm
