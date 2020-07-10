RBSE 10th, 12th results 2020: Check result at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Representational image/ file RBSE 10th, 12th results 2020: Check result at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Representational image/ file

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 Date and Time: After the Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Rajasthan announced the results of class 12 Science exams, around 18 lakh students are waiting for their class 12 Arts and Commerce streams and class 10 exam results.

A senior official from the board told indianexpress.com, “The result of class 12 Arts and Commerce will be announced first, following the secondary exam result. Both the results will be released this month.” The evaluation process of both the exams is completed, and students can expect the Arts and Commerce results by the next week, the official mentioned.

Once declared, the students can check the results through the websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. The students will get their marksheets once schools get opened, meanwhile, they can download the provisional marksheet from the websites.

This year, over 9 lakh students appeared for the senior secondary exams, while around 11 lakh students in the secondary exams which were postponed in March due to the coronavirus induced lockdown. The board conducted the pending exams from June 18. The pending exams for class 12 were conducted for major papers- Mathematics, Geography, English literature, Hindi literature, while Social Science, Mathematics for class 10.

The result of Science stream exam was declared on July 8, and a total of 91.96 per cent students cleared the test successfully. To pass the Rajasthan Board exams, students have to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks.

Last year, a total of 91.46 per cent students cleared the commerce stream exams, and pass percentage in Humanities touched at 85.81 per cent. A total of 79.85 per cent students cleared the class 10 exam successfully.

