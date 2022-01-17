RBSE Rajasthan begins Class 8 board exam registration process

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has started the registration process for Class 8 board exams 2021-22. The last date to register is January 31. RBSE affiliated schools can get the class 8 students registered for the board exam on the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

It is mandatory for all class 8 students to get themselves registered at the board’s online portal. The admit cards will only be issued to students whose registration is successfully submitted. The board has not yet notified the exam dates for the class 8 board exams.

Meanwhile, the board has decided to defer the class 12 practical exams due to the surge in covid cases. The new dates have not been announced yet. RBSE had recently released the exam schedule for class 10, 12 board exams. The exams will begin from March 3 onwards. As reported, over 20 lakh candidates will appear at 6074 exam centres for the class 10 and 12 board exams.

The Rajasthan government had earlier announced the closure of schools in urban areas, Sunday curfews, time limits on markets and a cap on occupancy at restaurants and movie theatres in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases.