scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, January 17, 2022
Must Read

RBSE Rajasthan begins Class 8 board exam registration process

It is mandatory for all class 8 students to get themselves registered at the board’s online portal. The admit cards will only be issued to students whose registration is successfully submitted.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
January 17, 2022 3:41:38 pm
rbse, rajasthan board, rbse class 8RBSE affiliated schools can get the class 8 students registered for the board exam on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in (File)

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has started the registration process for Class 8 board exams 2021-22. The last date to register is January 31. RBSE affiliated schools can get the class 8 students registered for the board exam on the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

It is mandatory for all class 8 students to get themselves registered at the board’s online portal. The admit cards will only be issued to students whose registration is successfully submitted. The board has not yet notified the exam dates for the class 8 board exams. 

Read |School closures in view of covid not justified even if there are new waves: World Bank Education Director

Meanwhile, the board has decided to defer the class 12 practical exams due to the surge in covid cases. The new dates have not been announced yet. RBSE had recently released the exam schedule for class 10, 12 board exams. The exams will begin from March 3 onwards. As reported, over 20 lakh candidates will appear at 6074 exam centres for the class 10 and 12 board exams.

The Rajasthan government had earlier announced the closure of schools in urban areas, Sunday curfews, time limits on markets and a cap on occupancy at restaurants and movie theatres in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 17: Latest News

Advertisement