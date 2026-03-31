RBSE Rajasthan Ajmer Board 12th Result 2026: List official websites to download marksheets

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RBSE Ajmer Board 12th Result 2026: The Rajasthan Board is set to announce the results for RBSE Class 12th exams 2026 today, on March 31. Candidates can check their results on the official websites of the Rajasthan Board and on IE Education portal for RBSE 12th Result, as well.
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RBSE will announce Class 12 results today, March 30, for all streams – science, arts and commerce, through an official press conference led by the state education minister.
The results are expected to be declared around 10 am, following a formal announcement by the Rajasthan education minister during the press briefing.
Students can access their RBSE Class 12 results on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in after the official result link is activated.
Students will need their roll number to log in and check the RBSE 12th result 2026 on the official result portals.
Visit the official website, click on the Class 12 result link, enter roll number, submit details, and download the provisional marksheet displayed.
RBSE will release schedules for revaluation and supplementary exams soon; students should regularly check the official website for latest updates.