RBSE Rajasthan Ajmer Board 12th Result 2026: List official websites to download marksheets

RBSE 12th Results 2026: List of official websites to check and download scorecards (Image via official website)

RBSE Ajmer Board 12th Result 2026: The Rajasthan Board is set to announce the results for RBSE Class 12th exams 2026 today, on March 31. Candidates can check their results on the official websites of the Rajasthan Board and on IE Education portal for RBSE 12th Result, as well.

LIVE UPDATES | RBSE Arts Result 2026 Live

Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result 2026: When will RBSE declare Arts, Science, Commerce results? Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result 2026: When will RBSE declare Arts, Science, Commerce results?

RBSE will announce Class 12 results today, March 30, for all streams – science, arts and commerce, through an official press conference led by the state education minister.

Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result 2026: What is the expected result time? (Express photo by Deepak Joshi/ representational) Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result 2026: What is the expected result time? (Express photo by Deepak Joshi/ representational)

The results are expected to be declared around 10 am, following a formal announcement by the Rajasthan education minister during the press briefing.

Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result 2026: Where can students check their scores? (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav/ representative) Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result 2026: Where can students check their scores? (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav/ representative)

Students can access their RBSE Class 12 results on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in after the official result link is activated.