RBSE Rajasthan Ajmer Board 12th Result 2026: List official websites to download marksheets

RBSE BSER 12th Class Result 2026:

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiMar 31, 2026 09:20 AM IST
RBSE 12th Results 2026RBSE 12th Results 2026: List of official websites to check and download scorecards (Image via official website)
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RBSE Ajmer Board 12th Result 2026: The Rajasthan Board is set to announce the results for RBSE Class 12th exams 2026 today, on March 31. Candidates can check their results on the official websites of the Rajasthan Board and on IE Education portal for RBSE 12th Result, as well.

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Rajasthan Board Official website Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result 2026: When will RBSE declare Arts, Science, Commerce results?

RBSE will announce Class 12 results today, March 30, for all streams – science, arts and commerce, through an official press conference led by the state education minister.

rbse 12th result 2026 Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result 2026: What is the expected result time? (Express photo by Deepak Joshi/ representational)

The results are expected to be declared around 10 am, following a formal announcement by the Rajasthan education minister during the press briefing.

RBSE Class 12 result date when and where Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result 2026: Where can students check their scores? (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav/ representative)

Students can access their RBSE Class 12 results on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in after the official result link is activated.

What GATE scores from 2023 to 2025 reveal Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result 2026: What details are required to check results? (Express photo by Sumit Malhotra/ representative)

Students will need their roll number to log in and check the RBSE 12th result 2026 on the official result portals.

RBSE 12th Result 2026: Official date, direct link, passing marks— FAQs answered Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result 2026: How to check results online? (Image: AI Generated)

Visit the official website, click on the Class 12 result link, enter roll number, submit details, and download the provisional marksheet displayed.

Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2026 Live Updates: Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result 2026: What happens after results are declared? (Express photo/ representational image)

RBSE will release schedules for revaluation and supplementary exams soon; students should regularly check the official website for latest updates.

 

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