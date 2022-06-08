scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 08, 2022
RBSE Rajasthan 5th, 8th results Live Updates: Around 25 lakh students to get class 5, 8 results today

RBSE 5th, 8th result 2022 latest updates: Class 5 exams were conducted in the state from April 27 to May 17, 2022 and class 8 exams were conducted from April 17 to May 17

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: June 8, 2022 8:40:56 am
Students will be able to download the result at the official website - rajresults.nic.in Express photo by Jaipal Singh

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will release the class 5 and 8 results today. The result will be released via press conference at 11 am. Students will be able to download the result at the official website – rajresults.nic.in

Read |RBSE Rajasthan Class 5, 8 results releasing today; check list of websites

Approximately 15 lakh students appeared in class 8 board exams while around 12.64 lakh students appeared in class 5 board exams this year. Class 5 exams were conducted in the state from April 27 to May 17, 2022 and class 8 exams were conducted from April 17 to May 17

Class 5 and 8 board exams were not conducted in the previous two years owing to the COvid-19 pandemic. Rajasthan is one of the few states that conduct state board exams for elementary classes 5 and 8. 

 

Live Blog

RBSE Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2022 Live Updates: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in, results to be available at these websites, check updates here

08:39 (IST)08 Jun 2022
Over 25 lakh students await RBSE Class 5, 8 results

A total of 12.63 lakh class 8 students and 14.63 lakh class 5 students who have appeared in the Class 8 examinations this year can check the results through the websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

Students can check their marks through the official websites by entering their roll number. Students can also check their results at indiaresults.com and examresults.net. To check the result via SMS, type RESULT<space>RAJ8<space>roll number and send it to 56263, you will get your result in the form of an SMS alert.

The results will be declared at 11 am.

08:36 (IST)08 Jun 2022
RBSE BSER 5th, 8th result 2022: How to check

Students can check the result through the website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on the notification for ‘Result 2019’ flashing on the homepage. You will be redirected to a new tab. Enter your details (roll number) in the field provided. Result will appear, download and take a print out for further reference.

08:34 (IST)08 Jun 2022
RBSE to declare Class 8 results at 11 am
08:23 (IST)08 Jun 2022
RBSE Class 5, 8 results 2022: When and where to check result

Students can check their results using the roll numbers mentioned on the admit card. Apart from the RBSE website, students can also check results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in

08:19 (IST)08 Jun 2022
RBSE Class 5, 8 results: Exams held in April, May

Board exams for classes 5 and 8 were conducted in the months of April and May 2022. Class 5 exams were conducted in the state from April 27 to May 17, 2022 and class 8 exams were conducted from April 17 to May 17. The exams were held offline in pen and paper mode this year after a gap of two years.

08:15 (IST)08 Jun 2022
RBSE Class 5, 8 board results releasing today

RBSE will release the Class 5 and 8 board exam results tomorrow i’e on June 8. The results will be announced via press conference at 11 am. Students can check their results using the roll numbers mentioned on the admit card. Apart from the RBSE website, students can also check results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in

RBSE Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th Result 2019 Live: Students can check their results using the roll numbers mentioned on the admit card. Apart from the RBSE website, students can also check results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in

