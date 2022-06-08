RBSE Rajasthan 5th, 8th results Live Updates: Around 25 lakh students to get class 5, 8 results today

Over 25 lakh students await RBSE Class 5, 8 results

A total of 12.63 lakh class 8 students and 14.63 lakh class 5 students who have appeared in the Class 8 examinations this year can check the results through the websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

Students can check their marks through the official websites by entering their roll number. Students can also check their results at indiaresults.com and examresults.net. To check the result via SMS, type RESULT<space>RAJ8<space>roll number and send it to 56263, you will get your result in the form of an SMS alert.

The results will be declared at 11 am.