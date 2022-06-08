RBSE Rajasthan 5th, 8th results Live Updates: Around 25 lakh students to get class 5, 8 results today

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will release the class 5 and 8 results today. The result will be released via press conference at 11 am. Students will be able to download the result at the official website – rajresults.nic.in
Approximately 15 lakh students appeared in class 8 board exams while around 12.64 lakh students appeared in class 5 board exams this year. Class 5 exams were conducted in the state from April 27 to May 17, 2022 and class 8 exams were conducted from April 17 to May 17
Class 5 and 8 board exams were not conducted in the previous two years owing to the COvid-19 pandemic. Rajasthan is one of the few states that conduct state board exams for elementary classes 5 and 8.
A total of 12.63 lakh class 8 students and 14.63 lakh class 5 students who have appeared in the Class 8 examinations this year can check the results through the websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.
Students can check their marks through the official websites by entering their roll number. Students can also check their results at indiaresults.com and examresults.net. To check the result via SMS, type RESULT<space>RAJ8<space>roll number and send it to 56263, you will get your result in the form of an SMS alert.
The results will be declared at 11 am.
Students can check the result through the website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on the notification for ‘Result 2019’ flashing on the homepage. You will be redirected to a new tab. Enter your details (roll number) in the field provided. Result will appear, download and take a print out for further reference.
Students can check their results using the roll numbers mentioned on the admit card. Apart from the RBSE website, students can also check results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in
Board exams for classes 5 and 8 were conducted in the months of April and May 2022. Class 5 exams were conducted in the state from April 27 to May 17, 2022 and class 8 exams were conducted from April 17 to May 17. The exams were held offline in pen and paper mode this year after a gap of two years.
RBSE will release the Class 5 and 8 board exam results tomorrow i’e on June 8. The results will be announced via press conference at 11 am. Students can check their results using the roll numbers mentioned on the admit card. Apart from the RBSE website, students can also check results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in