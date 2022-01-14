RBSE postpones Class 12 practical exams amid rising covid cases

RBSE Class 12 practical exams 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has decided to defer the class 12 practical exams due to the surge in covid cases. The new dates have not been announced yet. For more details, candidates can visit the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

State Education Minister BD Kalla also tweeted about the govt’s decision of postponing the practical exams. Kalla said that in February, after a proper review of the circumstances, a decision would be taken regarding the conduct of practical examinations for the training of children.

प्रदेश में 17 जनवरी से शुरू होने जा रही 12वीं की प्रायोगिक परीक्षाओं को आगामी आदेश तक स्थगित कर दिया गया है। बढ़ते कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण राज्य में 25 जिले रेड जोन में आ गए हैं। इन परिस्थितियों को देखते हुए तथा विशेषज्ञों की सलाह पर यह निर्णय लिया गया है। @RajGovOfficial — Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla (@DrBDKallaINC) January 13, 2022

“The practical examinations of class 12 which are going to start from January 17 in the state have been postponed till further orders. Due to the increasing corona infection, 25 districts in the state have come under the Red Zone. In view of these circumstances and on the advice of experts, this decision has been taken,” Kalla tweeted.

RBSE had recently released the exam schedule for class 10, 12 board exams. The exams will begin from March 3 onwards. As reported, over 20 lakh candidates will appear at 6074 exam centres for the class 10 and 12 board exams.