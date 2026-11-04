Rajasthan Board Model Papers 2027 Out for 10th, 12th: How to download subject-wise PDFs

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE), Ajmer, has released the model question papers for the 2027 Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. Students appearing for the 2026-27 academic session examinations can access the subject-wise sample papers on the board’s official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
The papers are available for Secondary, Praveshika and Varishtha Upadhyay examinations, while Class 12 students can access separate model papers for Arts, Science, Commerce and Agriculture Science streams.
Rajasthan Board Model Papers 2027: What is available?
The board has made model papers available across the following examination categories:
– Secondary (Class 10)
– Praveshika
– Varishtha Upadhyay
– Senior Secondary – Arts
– Senior Secondary – Science
– Senior Secondary – Commerce
– Senior Secondary – Agriculture Science
Class 10 students can access papers for subjects including English, Mathematics and Science, among others. Class 12 candidates should select the relevant stream before accessing the subject-wise papers. The PDFs can be downloaded free of cost from the official website.
How to download RBSE Model Papers 2027?
Students can follow the steps below to access and download the Rajasthan Board Class 10 and Class 12 model question papers:
Step 1: Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, look for the ‘Books/Old Papers/Model Questions’ option on the left-hand panel.
Step 3: Click on the link to open the model question papers section.
Step 4: Select the relevant academic year and choose the Model Papers 2027 option.
Step 5: Select the examination category, such as Secondary or Senior Secondary.
Step 6: Class 12 students should choose their respective stream – Arts, Science, Commerce or Agriculture Science.
Step 7: Select the required subject to open the model question paper.
Step 8: Download the PDF and save it for future reference.
RBSE Board Exams 2027: Have the examination dates been announced?
The Rajasthan Board has not yet announced the detailed timetable for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2027. The Rajasthan Board ad conducted the RBSE Class 10 exams 2026 from February 12 to February 28, while the Class 12 examinations were held from February 12 to March 11, 2026.
The 2027 examination schedule is expected to be announced soon by the board.