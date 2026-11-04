Rajasthan Board Model Papers 2027 Out for 10th, 12th: How to download subject-wise PDFs

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE), Ajmer, has released the model question papers for the 2027 Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. Students appearing for the 2026-27 academic session examinations can access the subject-wise sample papers on the board’s official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The papers are available for Secondary, Praveshika and Varishtha Upadhyay examinations, while Class 12 students can access separate model papers for Arts, Science, Commerce and Agriculture Science streams.

Rajasthan Board Model Papers 2027: What is available?

The board has made model papers available across the following examination categories:

– Secondary (Class 10)

– Praveshika

– Varishtha Upadhyay

– Senior Secondary – Arts

– Senior Secondary – Science

– Senior Secondary – Commerce

– Senior Secondary – Agriculture Science